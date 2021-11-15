Good morning everyone.

StarTrack and the transport union have reached an agreement on pay and working conditions — meaning package delivery over Christmas might be safe after all. The Transport Worker’s Union (TWU) says the deal could include a 3% annual pay increase and more job security for StarTrack’s workers. Staff at the government-owned delivery service will also get first pick at going work before it is outsourced to contractors.

A Labor government would commission the Treasury to model the cost of climate change to the national economy, the Nine papers report. The Coalition government did not involve the department in modelling its net zero by 2050 plan. Instead, it relied on the Industry Department and consultancy group McKinsey, and the resultant plan has raised eyebrows.

Are you a young person who wants to buy a home? Your best bet, according to the Reserve Bank, is having parents who already own one. Speaking before a parliamentary committee, RBA assistant governor Luci Ellis said those whose parents rent a home will likely be in a “much more difficult situation”. The stark admission comes as policymakers examine the tax, regulation and supply issues driving wild price growth.

New data from LinkedIn suggests Australian workers are on the move, but they’re not necessarily following their US counterparts toward a ‘Great Resignation’. Employees are moving on to new jobs at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic. Six in 10 prospective job seekers said they were primarily motivated to leave because they hadn’t seen a pay rise since before COVID.

After the ACCC released a warning that supply chain disruptions would likely force Australian businesses to pass on costs to consumers, companies are being pressed on the issue. Many retailers are working hard to absorb these costs in the short-term, experts say, but it may not work as intended. “It’s a careful balancing act in terms of how retailers deal with these costs,” Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retail Association, told Business Insider Australia.

The Victorian government has agreed to amend its controversial pandemic bill. The proposed law has led to protests and scrutiny from the public sector watchdog. Fines will be halved and the timeframe to release the reasoning behind public health decisions will be slashed.

Telstra says it has more than 1000 technology-related roles unfilled, the AFR reports. It comes as the peak body of the local tech industry warns of a skill shortage crisis, with companies like Culture Amp and Employment Hero also having difficulty filling technical roles. “We’ve been challenged to keep up with the level of supply that keeps up with the hirers’ demand for some time. It is an issue COVID or no COVID that we need to be addressing in Australia,” said Telstra executive Alex Badenoch.

Facebook has been hit with its first major lawsuit since rebranding as Meta. Sunrise, sunset. Ohio’s Attorney General is suing Meta, alleging it misled the public and cost investors billions. The suit says the company violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose its harm to young users. Lawsuits like this remain a bigger risk for Meta than potential regulation from Congress.

US President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, setting up fresh federal money for roads and bridges. He called the law “truly consequential, because we made our democracy deliver for the people”. Now, Democrats are set to focus their attention on advancing a $US1.75 trillion social spending bill. Big money.

The mystery behind the creator of Bitcoin and their over $US64 billion stake has spawned a court case in Florida. The family of a deceased man, David Kleiman, is claiming their family member helped create the popular digital currency and is suing Kleiman’s alleged business partner in the endeavour, Australian Craig Wright, for half of the stake. It’s all very messy — and not the least because there’s no proof any of these claims are true.

BONUS ITEM

Here’s a fun one: a bunch of crypto guys are banding together to try and buy a copy of the US Constitution when it goes on auction at Sothebys in a few days. It’s raised over $3.7 million in a couple of days.