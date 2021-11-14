Good morning all.

The COP26 conference concluded on the weekend with an agreement between nations on how to address climate change. But a last-minute move changed a plan to “phase out” unabated coal to a “phase down” — a significant weakening. The change was pushed by India, according to Politico. India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav told negotiators Saturday that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels,” Politico reported.

The pledge calls on governments to come back next year with tougher 2030 pledges, but the Morrison government is signalling it won’t budge. Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Energy Minister Angus Taylor insisted yesterday that Australia’s target of a 26% to 28% reduction is set in stone, and Greg Hunt spent his time on “Insiders” dodging the question. It’s likely the 2030 target will be a big issue at next year’s election.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has warned lenders that it could soon move to tighten borrowing conditions even further. The regulator says lenders may soon see limits placed on loans to borrowers with high debt-to-income ratios, and other higher-risk loans. In a letter to lenders, APRA chair Wayne Byres said the macroprudential policy levers described in the paper are being considered to stifle “emerging risks quickly”.

Australian children aged from five to 11 will likely get their COVID-19 jabs from January. Rollout boss Lieutenant-General John Frewen said it will be based around Pfizer shots that have been ordered but aren’t in the country as of yet. “We have already secured Pfizer five to 11[-year-olds’] vials as part of our booster contract as a contingency if other vials were required. We have actually purchased sufficient supply for doses and boosters down to infants,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Fewer people departed Australia in September than in any other month on record. New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the lingering impact of the nation’s border closure. However, the gradual reopening of the international border likely means the worst is over.

CSIRO-founded venture capital fund Main Sequence wants to reshape the influencer economy by getting celebrities behind clean energy and deep tech. The team behind it says the project, dubbed “Voice Capital”, is underwritten with a promise of authenticity, playing matchmaker for celebrities and the causes they advocate for. The first to commit to co-investing via the initiative was celebrity chef and restaurateur, Neil Perry, who invested in plant-based protein company, v2food.

Almost 50% of consumers aged 18 to 24 are interested in trading or investing in financial markets, according to a new survey. Interest from Gen Z beat the 42% of millennials who were similarly interested, according to foreign exchange broker Global Prime. “What this research clearly demonstrates is that because of COVID-19 more people, especially young adults, are taking their financial future into their own hands with trading and investing,” said Global Prime director and co-founder Jeremy Kingstlinger.

Australians are growing wary of how their personal data is being captured and stored by governments and businesses after almost a year of living with pandemic tech. According to a new study released by the Australian National University, nationwide trust in the ability of major institutions and governments to maintain data privacy fell from an average of 5.70 to 5.49 out of 10 between May 2020 and August 2021. Nicholas Biddle, a professor from the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, said while the declining rate of trust seen in the study may seem small, it’s still “significant”.

With an election on the horizon, Scott Morrison is again pushing his vision of big tech regulation. Speaking via video call on a G20 CEO Summit held in New Zealand at the tail end of last week, the Prime Minister echoed the assertive tone he has taken in recent months around the government’s role in regulating global tech on Australian soil. The government would not tolerate a “Wild West” internet, Morrison said in the call, pointing to antitrust and competition issues, consumer protections, tax and the moderation of online content.

Elon Musk sold almost $US7 billion worth of Tesla stock this week. The Tesla CEO tweeted that he’s intentionally designed his sales to incur more taxes. If Musk sells 10% of his stock as expected, the disposals could continue for a couple more weeks.

A careful observer would note that my (low basis) share sale rate significantly exceeds my 10b (high basis) option exercise rate, thus closer to tax maximization than minimization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2021

BONUS ITEM

News infographics have gone too far.

Losing my mind at this infographic pic.twitter.com/AhvO6Wu0y2 — Hospitality Industry Collapse Appreciator (@SlayerRules_420) November 13, 2021