G’morning, everyone.

Queensland’s lockdown has been extended until at least Sunday afternoon. The current cluster grew by 13 community cases on Monday. “It’s starting to become clear that the initial lockdown will be insufficient for the outbreak,” Acting Premier Steven Miles said. “So we’re advising south-east Queenslanders in the 11 LGAs that the lockdown will be extended until 4pm on Sunday.”

Queensland #COVID19 update 2/08/21



Today we have recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19. 13 cases were locally acquired and 2 cases were overseas acquired and detected in hotel quarantine.



Full details here: https://t.co/kapyXpSIAP pic.twitter.com/bqpQbJaByB — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) August 2, 2021

Psst, hey buddy – want three hundred bucks? That’s Labor’s new vaccine proposal in a nutshell. Every Australian would receive $300 if they are fully vaccinated by December 1 under Anthony Albanese’s plan, which he’s calling on the federal government to consider. “Vaccinations are a race Australians can no longer afford to lose,” Albanese said.

The Nine papers are reporting this morning on the NSW Government’s unannounced plan to get Sydney out of lockdown. Gladys Berejiklian has turned her focus almost entirely to vaccinating the state as an exit plan, and this plan leans on vaccination as its metric rather than case numbers. Outdoor dining at pubs and clubs will be allowed, gyms would reopen with strict rules and students will be back in classrooms once the state gets to over 50% of its citizens vaccinated, under the plan.

NSW recorded 207 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 105 are linked to a known case or cluster, 92 are household contacts & 13 are close contacts, the source of infection for 102 cases is under investigation pic.twitter.com/FUKl2GTqL2 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 2, 2021

Shares of Square jumped as much as 12% on Monday after the fintech agreed to acquire Afterpay for $US29 ($AU39) billion. The deal will enable Square to add the payment option to its Cash app payments platform, directly competing with companies like Affirm. Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of Square for each ordinary share of Afterpay, representing a 31% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Square CEO (and Twitter founder) Jack Dorsey outlined his vision for Afterpay as he kicked off a pitch to encourage the US fintech’s shareholders to approve the deal. He told investors on the call that Square is “seeing strong demand for buy now, pay later from merchants and consumers and rapid adoption amongst both, especially younger consumers.” Dorsey said Afterpay would add to the “suite of tools for the merchant to allow them to focus on running the business”.

Australia could find itself in recession once again if Sydney’s lockdown is further extended, economists said. Two more months of stay-at-home orders would be enough to cause the national economy to contract for two consecutive quarters, a majority of respondents to a Finder economist survey said. But most are upbeat about Australia’s broader economic recovery, expecting unemployment to continue falling despite the disruption.

Housing price growth nationally looks to be going through a (minor) slowdown as the runaway property market runs out of room to go much higher. The latest data from CoreLogic shows prices rose 1.6% in the month of July, as the rate of growth starts to decline, especially in hot markets like Sydney. Research director Tim Lawless said affordability constraints may see the market finally plateau.

A group of Australian Uber drivers have begun legal action in the Federal Court to prove they and other gig economy drivers are entitled to protections as employees. The legal firm representing the drivers said they hope to emulate a landmark UK ruling that forced Uber to reclassify its British drivers as employees. In recent months, several rulings overseas and in Australia have pushed back against the business model of gig economy platforms.

Nice to see wheeling and dealing goes on, pandemic or not. Pfizer and Moderna upped the prices of their vaccines in new EU contracts, per the Financial Times. A single Pfizer will now be worth $US23 ($AU31) in Europe, while a Moderna shot will be $US30 ($AU41), the report said. The new contracts come as experts mull booster shots to combat the fast-spreading Delta variant.

A judge signed off on the divorce between Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates on Monday. The couple announced they were splitting up in May. The final divorce order filed by the court said the two agreed to a “separation contract” that was not filed in the divorce proceedings. The separation contract includes how the two will divide their property, debt, and court fees.

BONUS ITEM

Ever wondered exactly how Australian Olympic athletes make a living? Wonder no longer, my friend.