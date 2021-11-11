Good morning and TGIF!

Australia’s unemployment rate rose 0.6% in October to 5.2%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics says. The figure took some economists by surprise, as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns was expected to boost employment. But it’s not all bad news, due to a rising participation rate and the promise of rosier employment figures next month.

In vaccine news, 90% of Australians aged 16 and up have now received their first dose, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt. “We know that yesterday we got to 89.9% of first doses, and today we will pass 90%,” Hunt said on Thursday. “That’s a huge achievement.”

The COP26 climate summit is facing a deadlock on its last day as countries clash over fossil fuels. A group of nearly two dozen developing countries — believed to include India and China — demanded the removal of a section of the draft declaration, which includes an explicit reference to the 1.5 degree goal and the need to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has flagged continued restrictions on unvaccinated residents into 2022. It follows follows Victorian plans to exclude unvaccinated people from hospitality, entertainment and non-essential retail settings until 2023. “We have no plans to go backwards at this stage, so it will stay in place, and we will reassess,” Palaszczuk said.

Former regulators and bankers are flocking to work in the crypto industry at an “exponential” pace. Experts say the shift should emerge as a “marker of trust” for regulators and institutional investors. “So you have these individuals, typically financial institution executives, who are now able to speak to former colleagues with the same language, the same sort of trust,” Binance Australia CEO Leigh Travers told Business Insider Australia.

Micro-investing app Raiz has passed $1 billiion in managed funds, with an average of $3,000 per user. The ASX-listed platform is now the market leader in micro-investing in Australia, with a growing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, and has plans to meet demand in Thailand and Vietnam, too. Raiz managing director George Lucas said the milestone offers itself as a “huge validation” of the platform’s business model.

Australian COVID-19 home test innovator Ellume is the subject of a major recall in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration has ordered the recall of 2.2 million testing units over false positive test result concerns. The regulator said it has received reports of some 35 false positive results linked to the self-testing devices.

It’s no coincidence that bitcoin briefly surged to record highs on the same day CPI data showed the highest US inflation since 1990, economists say. About 50% of the demand for bitcoin is being driven by investors seeking a hedge to rising inflation, according to Bloomberg economists. Other factors driving bitcoin’s record rally include momentum trading and market exuberance.

China’s ruling Communist Party passed a resolution enshrining Xi Jinping as one of its greatest leaders. Xi has now been elevated to a status akin to that of party founder Mao Zedong. The resolution gives Xi the political currency to rule over China indefinitely.

Tesla stock will remain volatile until Elon Musk abides by the results of his recent Twitter poll, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. More than 2 million Twitter users voted in favor of Musk selling 10% of his Tesla stake. “We would rather Musk rip the band-aid off now and sell this portion of stock rather than it lingering over the next year,” Ives said.

BONUS ITEM

