Good morning, all.

Australia has joined a coalition of countries working to water down a key proposal from the Glasgow climate summit. Said proposal would put pressure on the more ambitious 2030 emissions reductions target. Morrison has forecast a 35% cut to emissions by 2030 — but that isn’t binding. It’s just a prediction, and it seems Australia is hellbent on ensuring it stays that way.

National jobs ads are at their highest level in Seek’s 23-year history, the jobs board reported. Jobs ads jumped more than 10% month-on-month in October, amid a skills shortage caused by over 18 months of closed borders. It comes as industries like hospitality report they are offering thousands in sign-on and retention bonuses to attract staff.

The Morrison government wants to legislate a $1 billion climate technology fund, which would be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, before the next federal election. It could see money poured into carbon capture and storage technology, which critics have grown increasingly sceptical of. Chris Bowen, Labor’s Shadow Minister for Climate Change, said the fund shouldn’t be mistaken for material climate action, as critics flocked to condemn the announcement.

The Victorian government has launched a $30 million startup fund in partnership with one of Australia’s leading venture capital firms, OneVentures. OneVentures has been tasked with investment selection and administration of the fund, which is set to cast its focus on tech startups ready to scale. The Victorian government hopes to add to an already thriving Melbourne startup ecosystem, which ranks among the top 25 globally in terms of connectedness and talent.

Companies dealing with financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers’, should do their due diligence, the corporate watchdog says. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says companies could fall foul of legislation if they partner with an unlicensed influencer dispensing shonky advice. The number of finfluencers has grown rapidly as the number of new investors grow, but not all have an Australian Financial Services license.

Australia’s inflated property prices are attracting money laundering attention, a senate committee has been told. If legislation is not brought into line with the rest of the world, the country will continue to be a “destination of choice” for illicit funds, the committee was told. The inquiry comes amid increased scrutiny of the impacts of Australia’s inflated property market.

Since the start of the pandemic, e-commerce has exploded globally, radically transforming shipping and supply chains. Australians started buying stuff at the start of the pandemic — and never stopped. Online shopping surged 57% year-on-year in 2020, according to Australia Post’s Online Shopping report published in March of this year. “There’s a huge amount of money which consumers are reallocating to consumer goods,” said Leigh Williams, founder and managing director at eStore Logistics.

Australia’s ETF industry broke yet another record through October, as investors of all ilks continue to flock to the product. Meanwhile, monthly trading value also dropped slightly, by 12%, after a significant spike in trading in September, but still remains high at around $8 billion relative to the market’s monthly averages. Ilan Israelstam, chief commercial officer at ETF provider BetaShares, said the market is likely to see month-on-month records broken through the months ahead.

Months after Australia’s ‘underperforming’ MySuper superannuation funds were revealed, just 7% of affected fund members have made the switch. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority says it is working with those providers to improve performance, but has urged workers to consider changing funds. The super industry says the financial test did not account for other attributes, like ESG or climate change concerns.

Tesla stock will remain volatile until Elon Musk abides by the results of his recent Twitter poll, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. More than 2 million Twitter users voted in favor of Musk selling 10% of his Tesla stake. “We would rather Musk rip the band-aid off now and sell this portion of stock rather than it lingering over the next year,” Ives said.

BONUS ITEM

Oh look, more metaverse chat.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, touting Disney's historical investments in technology, just referenced connecting consumers via "our own Disney Metaverse" to investors. — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) November 10, 2021