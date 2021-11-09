Hello, readers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today reveal a new $1 billion fund designed to boost low-emissions technology. Combining an injection from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation with private capital, the fund is designed to leverage green solutions on Australia’s path to net zero emissions. However, The Age reports the fund faces opposition from Labor, which has challenged its focus on carbon capture and storage technology.

NSW wants travel operators to provide tourists with new assurances. The Sydney Morning Herald reports the state government is chasing more stringent consumer protections, as border closures, COVID-19 alerts, and business closures leave travellers exposed to high costs. Australia’s peak body for travel agents has rejected the push, saying billions in refunds have already been passed back to consumers.

Home auction volumes remain high, but clearance rates have steadily declined in recent weeks. CoreLogic data shows Australia’s capital cities recorded a preliminary clearance rate of 76.1 per cent this week, down from a peak of 83.2 per cent in the last week of October. Housing supply picked up in NSW and Victoria as lockdowns eased, while high prices have pushed some first-time buyers out of the market, the report said.

Australia’s big banks have seen their earnings soar — but lending growth has plateaued. Cash earnings across the sector were up 53.7 per cent to $26.8 billion through the 12 months to November, according to PwC. But lenders like Wisr, buy now, pay later players like Afterpay, and even global payment platforms like PayPal are cutting the lunch of major banks, the analysis found.

Speaking of Afterpay: the Australian juggernaut has released its new Money app. Money by Afterpay is crammed with features designed to enmesh the company with even more of Australia’s spending habits. To that end, Afterpay’s 3.6 million local users can now open bespoke savings accounts, backed by Westpac, and receive a physical debit card for their troubles. What’s next for Money? Loans and mortgages, according to Westpac.

Australia’s first tech-focused SPAC listed on the Nasdaq last week. The team behind it sees the region as a “sandbox” of innovation. Integral 1 CEO Enrique Klix said the company is eyeing its next “unicorn”, and is already in talks with local private equity and VC firms who seem “incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity for some of their companies.” It’s just the latest major move in a sector which has seen extraordinary growth in the past 18 months.

The Australian car industry has lambasted the federal government’s electric vehicle plan. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled the government’s strategy, which eschews new emissions regulations and EV rebates for investment for charging stations. But the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries says tighter regulation would be a better driver of EV uptake.

The head of Instagram was briefly locked out of his account after he was falsely reported as dead. A scammer told Vice’s Motherboard that they were responsible for the ruse, which temporarily barred Instagram’s chief Adam Mosseri from his own account in September. The ruse involved presenting Instagram with a fake obituary, the hacker claimed.

AMC Entertainment, of cinema and meme stock fame, is considering adding the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency as a form of payment. In a recent Twitter poll, CEO Adam Aron asked whether the movie theatre chain should explore taking the meme token for online payments, and 81 per cent backed the idea. I just imagined someone buying tickets to the impending GameStop movie using Shiba Inu. My eyes rolled into the back of my head.

One more hype stock for good measure, this time in the form of Tesla. Shares in the EV company dipped as much as 12 per cent on Tuesday after Michael Burry, he of ‘The Big Short’ fame, alleged Elon Musk may want to offload some of his holdings to pay down personal debts.

BONUS ITEM

Former Premier League striker and England international Daniel Sturridge is undergoing hotel quarantine before linking up with his new team, the Perth Glory. He’s having a wonderful time.