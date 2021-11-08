Good morning all.

Scott Morrison will today announce further funding for the federal government’s electric vehicles strategy. This will largely involve upgrading the national energy grid to ensure it can handle the anticipated 1.7 million electric cars on the road by 2030. The government will also significantly boost investment in charging infrastructure, particularly in regional Australia.

The industry isn’t necessary pleased with the plan, though. The chief executive of the Electric Vehicle Council, Behyad Jafari, was on the ABC morning describing it as too little, too late. “We were smart enough to have low expectations and those have been met,” he said. “This is a very good policy if… this was a decade ago and you’re hoping to address 5% of the issues related to the electric vehicle sector.”

I’d like to issue a correction on a matter of grave importance. In yesterday’s newsletter I suggested NSW would hit its 90% double dose target on Monday, but in fact it seems like we’ll hit it today. My sincerest apologies. The state recorded 222 new, locally acquired COVID-19 cases and four deaths today.

More than 20 Queensland council areas are unlikely to hit a 70% COVID vaccination rate before the first border reopening trigger. 80% of residents in all states and territories except Queensland have had at least one dose. The state is expected to reopen to coronavirus hotspots like Victoria and NSW around November 19.

Applications by international students for places at Australian universities have plummeted since March, new research shows. It comes as the government signals optimism it will be able to accept overseas students, along with other visa holders, by the end of the year. Several universities have begun resurrecting their plans to welcome students, which were stalled by lockdowns in June.

The time it takes for young people to move into full-time employment after graduating amounts to an average of 4.7 years, a new report conducted by PwC has found. The report calls out a broken pipeline between vocational training and the ability of employers to provide training on the job. It comes amid a raft of initiatives aimed at addressing a shortfall in skilled workers post-pandemic.

Australia’s financial institutions are deeply interested in open banking, but are limited by the cost and complexity of accreditation. In a new report, open banking platform Frollo says industry players are particularly interested in how open banking could advance loan applications. But more than one in three survey respondents said they were unsure what accreditation model they need.

New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and South Australia have entered into a new partnership to tackle the threats posed by climate change. The partnership, dubbed the Net Zero Emissions Policy Forum, will welcome signatories from sub-national and state governments from around the world, to pool resources and share policy-making ideas. “Taking action on climate change is an economic and environmental imperative, and this is about ensuring states and territories are working together to address it,” NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said yesterday.

Efforts by buy now, pay later companies like Afterpay to move into pubs and restaurants have raised eyebrows. This week, Australian Venue Co announced it would bring Afterpay to its more than 160 venues, allowing punters to pay for their food and drink in instalments. Experts talking to The Guardian suggested this could present a debt risk for people in financial strife.

Mastercard has launched crypto-linked payments cards in Asia that will allow holders to instantly convert their digital assets into fiat. The cards seek to remove barriers between merchants who do not accept digital assets and customers who want to pay in crypto. The partnership is with digital asset providers Amber Group, Bitkub, and Australia’s CoinJar.

