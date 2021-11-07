Good morning all.

NSW wakes up to further eased restrictions this morning as it hurtles towards its 90% double vaccination target. The 20 person limit on home visits is gone and outdoor gatherings are now capped at 1000 people. A one person per two square metre applies for indoor venues, and stadiums can operate at full capacity. The state is expected to pass its 90% vaccination target today.

NSW COVID-19 update – Monday 8 November 2021



In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



– 93.9% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 89.8% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 52,939 tests pic.twitter.com/Y6RCimQORM — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) November 7, 2021

Melbourne is getting a voucher scheme to encourage dining in the city. Punters will be able to claim vouchers worth up to $150 as part of a $44 million package. Said package will also include $15.7 million to boost the city’s events with a fuller Christmas calendar.

The big banks are bumping up fixed interest home loan rates. The Commonwealth Bank lifted fixed rate home loans by 0.25% to 0.4% after the RBA announced it would do away with its three-year bond yield target. CBA became become the second bank in 24 hours to hike borrowing rates, after Westpac moved in the same direction late on Thursday. NAB also increased rates earlier last week.

The Commonwealth Bank led a $US100 million funding round for leading Silicon Valley artificial intelligence platform H20.ai. It’s a big, venture capital style move that will see the firm’s AI tech deployed across CBA’s customer rewards, online retail, credit assessment and fraud detection systems. It comes amid moves by the bank to turn its app into a financial services hub for users.

The ASX’s first crypto-focused ETF, ‘CRYP,’ set a new trading volume record for the exchange 15 minutes into its debut. After five days of trading, Cosmos Asset Management’s DIGA ETF has clocked the best five-day performance of any ETF across all exchanges, with a 25% return on a listed price of $5. BetaShares, the fund behind CRYP, has now turned its attention to getting both a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP over the line, after ASIC gave the currencies a tentative greenlight last week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says skilled workers will be allowed into the country soon. He did not provide an exact timeframe, however. “We have already made announcements with respect to Australian citizens and residents who can now come and go from Australia if they are double vaccinated without having to go through home quarantine or hotel quarantine,” he said. “The next step is skilled workers and international students and then tourists.”

The AFR reports that Sydney Airport will announce today it will agree to a $32 billion takeover. The board will recommend that shareholders accept the bid from a consortium of IFM Investors and Global Infrastructure Partners. It would be the largest ever cash bid for an Australian listed company.

Australian ‘link in bio’ startup Linktree said it has seen an 83.9% year-on-year increase in in new Australian accounts. It recorded a new milestone of 1 billion monthly global views, as creator platforms see an explosion in growth. The company says it has grown its user base from four million users to over 18 million.

Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares, and the response was a resounding “yes”. “Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk said of the poll. He pledged to abide by the results, “whichever way it goes,” but he didn’t directly specify how the 10% would be used to pay taxes. More than 3.5 million people voted, with 57.9% in favor of him parting with the stock and 42.1% voted no.

The US is easing travel restrictions for most international travellers starting November 8. The ban will allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveller has proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative test. Retail and hospitality companies in the US hope the return of international travelers will create a boost for business.

BONUS ITEM

If you were ever wondering.

Why are spacesuits always white? pic.twitter.com/BRqYCAYGgR — Tech Insider (@TechInsider) November 7, 2021