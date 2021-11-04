Good morning all.

Australia’s largest home loan lender the Commonwealth Bank has hiked fixed rates on home loans by 0.25% to 0.4%. It comes after Westpac increased its three, four and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.21%. The efforts come as the Reserve Bank abandons efforts to control three-year bond yields, leading commercial banks to bring forward their rate hike expectations.

Victoria has declared all of NSW a “green zone” for the first time in months. That means travellers from NSW to Victoria will not need to test and isolate. Conversely, anyone from Victoria can enter NSW unless they’ve been to an area of concern.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has expressed hope that vaccines could be available to children by the end of the year. He said he was optimistic Australia’s medical regulator will approve the shots, while saying that NSW was currently “awash” with vaccines and didn’t need the feds to send any more. “As Health Minister I would like to see the vaccinations available for children. I’m very hopeful that before the end of this year the Therapeutic Goods Administration will adopt… a similar decision-making as the FDA in the United States,” he said.

A COP26 pledge to unite private finance against climate change has amassed AU$174 trillion in capital, its leaders say. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero counts Australian firms like ANZ and Macquarie Group among its signatories. But some critics say the commitment does not go far enough to stop investment in fossil fuels.

The NSW treasurer has walked back a little from Premier Dominic Perrottet’s previously stated plans to overhaul stamp duty in the state. Matt Kean flagged he would consider “a range of options” to address housing affordability in the state. Perrottet himself seems slightly less rock solid on the policy, saying it would be “merely one aspect” of addressing housing affordability in the state.

A newly released survey by investment platform eToro shows 18 to 34-year-old Australians remain bullish on crypto despite the year’s volatility. 38% of Gen Z and millennial Australians now invest in cryptocurrency, it found. It follows the Commonwealth Bank’s move to add cryptocurrency trading functionality to its banking app this week.

Young Australian investors continue to turn to social media for financial advice, as Australian regulators consider cracking down on hoards of unqualified financial pundits. Superhero founder John Winters says accessibility is no longer a core focus for the platform, and that retail investing platforms need to do more to point their customers in the direction of authoritative advice. “It’s up to all of us, if we’re in this space, to be leading the way on financial literacy,” Winters said.

Impossible Foods has launched its famous Impossible Burger in Australia and New Zealand. The product is marketed as a realistic meat-free alternative to real beef. Impossible Burgers will hit menus at Grill’d restaurants nationwide, and at Sydney’s Butter venues.

Some goss from the AFR: looks like ASIC is ready to slap the ASX over last year’s outage. (Sorry, that was a lot of acronyms in one sentence.) The securities regulator is poised to release a report that alleges a breach of ASX’s licence obligations due to not meeting its fair and orderly trading obligations.

Uber reported its first ever adjusted quarterly profit. The company said adjusted earnings will be $25 million to $75 million in the period that ends in December, according to a statement Thursday. But it still recorded a net loss of $2.4 billion for the quarter, attributable to a decline in the value of its investment holdings, particularly in Chinese ridesharing company Didi. Corporate accounting is funny that way.

BONUS ITEM

World’s largets crypto exchange Binance said it was actively trying to track down the Squid Game token scammers, who made off with millions. The crypto exchange told Insider it was “deploying blockchain analytics to identify the bad actors”. The SQUID token rose from as little as $US0.01 over the weekend to almost $US3,000 before crashing to 0 by Monday.