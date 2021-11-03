Good morning all.

Square shareholders have voted to approve Afterpay deal. This brings Australia’s largest ever merger deal closer to completion. Co-founder Jack Dorsey owns a majority stake in the business, meaning this was essentially a given. The Afterpay board has recommended shareholders approve the deal.

Josh Frydenberg is out in the media this morning boosting the Coalition’s tax cuts. Frydenberg says he is confident the extra spending money will help boost the post-lockdown economy. “By our own Treasury analysis, these tax cuts can help create 60,000 new jobs across the economy,” he said. “The way you actually improve your budget bottom line is by getting less people into welfare and more people into work.”

As was predicted yesterday, the Commonwealth Bank has made a move into crypto. The bank has partnered with crypto exchange Gemini, and blockchain data and analytics firm Chainalysis to make crypto assets available to its customers via the CommBank app. The new features will be offered to select customers as part of a pilot program in the coming weeks, before they’re rolled out more broadly in 2022.

Victorian state Liberal MP Tim Smith is refusing to stand down at the next election despite the demands of Opposition Leader Matthew Guy. Smith smashed his car into another car and a bedroom wall of a family home while driving at over twice the legal alcohol limit. It’s now up to the Liberal Party and preselection committees to determine what happens next.

Analysis by the Australia Institute has found Australia has more than 100 fossil fuel developments in the pipeline that could result in about 5% of global industrial emissions if all go ahead. It is an indication of the fossil fuel development that continues in Australia, despite the Morrison government committing to net zero emissions by 2050. The analysis showed that “Australia is putting its foot on the accelerator and doubling down on fossil fuel expansion,” said Richie Merzian, climate and energy program director at the Australia Institute.

New insights from Nielsen showcase the extent to which millennial and Gen Z consumers are switching to buy now, pay later platforms. Its analysis found 31% of BNPL users were students, with Gen Z women the leading cohort. Gen Z is now more likely to be a BNPL user than a credit card holder, the data suggests.

A new focus on delivering market-leading “customer experience” in climate tech could accelerate Australia’s transition to renewable energy, says Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes. He said Australian policymakers could look to the UK as a blueprint, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to cut 78% of carbon emissions out of the British economy by 2035. “The globe is going to move there if we don’t, but we have to have an understanding that can be a very positive thing for our economy,” Cannon-Brookes said.

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has relinquished his seat as chair of the company’s board. Zhang said he was stepping down as the CEO of the TikTok owner in May, as he’s not an “ideal manager.” The recent reorganisation in ByteDance comes amid a wide-ranging crackdown the tech sector in China, which reportedly prompted the company to hold off on an offshore IPO.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted emergency use approval to India’s government-backed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. This could result in 5 billion doses added to the global supply by the end of next year. The shot, produced by Bharat Biotech, was found to be 78% effective against severe COVID-19 in a trial.

One from the similarly red-hot housing market in the US. Real estate platform Zillow announced Tuesday it will close its iBuying unit and lay off 25% of staff after huge losses. It was using algorithms to find homes for fast flipping, but the market’s wild price changes were just too unpredictable. The volatility “far exceeds what we anticipated,” CEO Rich Barton said, adding that it made algorithmic buying too risky.

BONUS ITEM

Some Musk drama for you.

.@Tesla CEO @ElonMusk said Monday night that his electric-vehicle company has not signed a contract with @Hertz yet — a week after the car rental company announced an order for 100,000 Teslas.https://t.co/GQG4ZdahCC — Tech Insider (@TechInsider) November 2, 2021