Good morning all.

Scott Morrison made his address at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. He pledged $2 billion towards climate finance, and also said Australian emissions will fall by 35% by 2030. That last part is interesting, because he had previously been pitching that as a forecast rather than a target.

Other world leaders spoke too. Indian leader Narendra Modi expressed more ambitious commitments than his country ever has before on climate. “It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible,” he told delegates. “Justice would demand that those nations that have not kept their climate commitments should be pressured.” China’s Xi Jinping only addressed the COP26 summit with a written statement, Reuters reported.

Australia’s international border has officially reopened, but flight prices to popular destinations are sky high. The high cost of international flight tickets is the result of extraordinary demand, relatively low supply, and the standard Christmas rush, said Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner. Prices are expected to normalise through the new year once more capacity comes back online.

The Melbourne Cup is today, and is set to host the city’s largest crowd in months. Around 10,000 spectators are expected. That’s somewhat less than the usual crowd of hundreds and thousands, but there is a pandemic on, I suppose.

Government and health authorities are optimistic NSW can hit 95% COVID-19 vaccination coverage. Data released by the federal government this morning showed 93.6% of NSW residents aged 16 and over had received a first dose. It comes amid reports that the NSW government is considering ditching the December 1 reopening for the unvaccinated and replacing it with a 95% threshold.

The Reserve Bank’s meeting today is set to mark its retreat from ultra-loose monetary policy. Economists expect that RBA Governor Phillip Lowe will upgrade its inflation forecast and retire the yield curve control policy tool. “We expect the RBA to shift its forward guidance and signal it could start to hike rates in the second half of 2023,” said Richard Yetsenga, ANZ’s chief economist.

The CSIRO and the Commonwealth Bank have partnered to deliver the financial services sector new modelling to help big businesses navigate the economic impacts of climate change. It’s the latest in a series of industry modelling initiatives, which forecast damning outcomes for the Australian economy if the federal government fails to make a meaningful commitment to net zero before 2050. Deloitte modelling suggests not making stronger moves toward a green transition could cost the economy $3.4 trillion.

Australia’s first crypto ETF could drive institutional investment, says Lasanka Perera, chief operating officer at crypto exchange Independent Reserve. If legislated, a new government-backed licensing regime for digital currency exchanges could also trigger a wave of institutional investment in crypto assets, as has been seen in Singapore. Perera’s comments come off the back of a whirlwind week for fund managers looking to mount crypto-focused ETF efforts in Australia.

The Biden administration released a report asking Congress to regulate stablecoins. Stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies tied to government-issued money like the US dollar, could become widely adopted, the report said, adding that a regulatory framework would increase confidence in using the digital assets for payment purposes. The report said “stablecoins could support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options.”

Apple introduced a privacy change for iPhones in April this year. The change forces apps to ask users’ permission to track them for advertising purposes. An ad data firm told The Financial Times that Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Snap lost $US10 billion as a result.

BONUS ITEM

Elon Musk doing his thing again.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021