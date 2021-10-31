Good morning all.

The G20 summit wrapped up in Rome with few commitments on combatting climate change. In a joint statement, the member countries recognised, however, the importance of all countries taking action. Many member states, including Australia, now head off to Glasgow for the COP26 summit, hosted by UK PM Boris Johnson.

There’s some political intrigue for you. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the G20 that Scott Morrison lied to him over the submarine contract cancellation. “I have a lot of respect for your country, a lot of respect and friendship for your people,” he said. “I just say when we have respect, you have to be true and you have to behave in line and consistent with this value.”

Macron: “I think this is detrimental to the reputation of your country and your Prime Minister”

(Q: do you think he lied to you?) “I don't think, I know”



Morrison: “I don’t agree with that… I don’t accept it” pic.twitter.com/jp5i7U5rIx — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 31, 2021

The first uncapped and quarantine-free international flights are arriving in the country, signalling the death of Fortress Australia. Qantas flight QF12 touched down in Sydney from Los Angeles this morning. Fully-vaccinated Australians are able to leave the country from today without seeking a travel exemption.

Travel will resume between Greater Sydney and regional NSW today. This was originally supposed to happen when NSW hit its 80% double-dose vaccination target, which landed on Monday October 18. But Premier Dominic Perrottet delayed the milestone out of fears of lagging vaccination rates in other parts of the state.

Queensland is still shy of the 80% first-dose milestone, despite a deadline from the Premier. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk set Sunday as the deadline for Queenslanders to get their first jab so they’re fully vaccinated in time for interstate borders to open on December 17.

If you haven’t had your jab yet – you are running out of time.



You have just ONE DAY left to get vaccinated in order to be fully protected when we open our borders just before Christmas.



By getting vaccinated you can protect you, your family, and your friends from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/mauM2mtagJ — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 30, 2021

The ASX’s first crypto-focused ETF will launch on Thursday. BetaShares says 85% of its new index is focused on companies whose revenue comes directly from servicing cryptocurrency markets, or have at least 75% of their assets in crypto holdings. Companies on the index include Coinbase, the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange, and the Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain.

But that ETF doesn’t include actual crypto — just companies heavily exposed to it. But that could change soon. ASIC has given early approval to fund managers looking to launch ETFs with underlying crypto assets. So far, only bitcoin and Ethereum have secured the regulator’s approval, though others are expected to follow shortly.

Play-to-earn games built on blockchain technology have ushered four people onto the 2021 Australian Financial Review Young Rich List. From ‘Illuvium’ to ‘Axie Infinity’, founders and players are making millions of dollars through virtual assets. Here’s what you need to know about the burgeoning industry.

Atlassian booked first-quarter revenue of $614 million, up 34% on the $459.5 million they pocketed last year. CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar announced that the company will bring forward its net zero commitment from 2050 to 2040, two years after moving their offices to 100% renewable energy. To reach its net zero ambitions, though, Cannon-Brookes said the firm will need to do more than focus solely on renewable energy.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said the metaverse is “not necessarily the best thing for human society”. Schmidt spoke with the New York Times about his concerns about the future of artificial intelligence technology. Schmidt said he views AI technology, which Meta uses to run a majority of its platforms’ algorithms, as a “giant, false god” that can create unhealthy and parasocial relationships.

BONUS ITEM

A Coinbase user lost $11.6 million in under 10 minutes after falling for a fake notification scam, the US Attorneys Office said. Ouch.