It’s official: Facebook is changing its corporate name to Meta. The company’s main social app will exist under the new brand umbrella, along with other products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. CEO Mark Zuckerberg first publicly announced in July that he wants Facebook to become a “metaverse company eventually.” Last week, the company said it would hire 10,000 people across Europe specifically to build out its metaverse project.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explains his “Metaverse” virtual world concept, which he says is about “connecting with people.” pic.twitter.com/24YZk5ag5J — The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg told The Verge he didn’t change Facebook’s name because of recent controversy. The CEO said it’s “ridiculous” that some people might think there’s a connection. He said he’s been considering a rebrand since around 2014 when he bought Instagram and WhatsApp. Whether or not he’s telling the truth on that, it’s unlikely to help the company evade the media firestorm.

The hard border around Greater Melbourne comes down at 6pm tonight. Regional travel will be allowed, gyms and non-essential retail will be back with density limits, and outdoor masks will no longer be required. Victoria yesterday reported 1923 coronavirus cases and 25 deaths.

Gladys Berejiklian is due to front a corruption inquiry today. Yesterday, ICAC heard the former premier wanted to “throw money” at disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire’s electorate, days after he resigned. NSW yesterday reported 293 new local cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Gladys "I'll throw money at Wagga – don't you worry about that. Lots of it"



Daryl "the bureaucrats knocked it all out"



Gladys "yes, but I can unrule them"#auspol #ICAC #ICACnsw pic.twitter.com/58P96vhCcG — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) October 28, 2021

Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle said yesterday that low interest rates have contributed to high housing prices. But Debelle told a Senate committee that rates were not the only “intervening factor”. Scrutiny over the central bank’s cash rate settings arrived after house prices hit new record levels.

Institutional investors and asset consultants have welcomed Australia’s commitment to hit net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But the technology-heavy plan could be damaged by the nation’s 2030 emission reduction targets. Investors must be convinced that this decade’s emission reduction goals are strong enough before deploying their capital.

A new report from Industry Super Australia found that more than a quarter of the Australian workforce is owed more than $5 billion in super. About one third of them were under the age of 30, with those working low-income jobs the worst affected. Natasha Panagis, head of superannuation at Tax & Super Australia, said the only deterrent the government has in place is a late payment penalty, which in many cases doesn’t do enough to solve the problem.

The Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has launched a research project to explore how ‘dark ads’ function on Facebook. It comes as the ACCC signals concerns around transparency in ad processes across the board, for social and digital platforms and apps. “We have no visibility really into who’s receiving them, and what those messages are,” Professor Mark Andrejevic, one of the lead researchers on the project, said.

Australian quantum security group, QuintessenceLabs, will take the $25 million it just raised to compete in the UK. The firm has seen a major increase in demand as enterprise and government agencies reckon with new cyber threats. Q Labs meets that demand with the world’s fastest random number generator — an essential part of the encyption process — powered by quantum tech.

Low-cost investment platform Sharesies has secured $NZ50 million in new funding, which it will use to shore up its take of the Australian market. It is now valued at $NZ500 million, and has 450,000 investors using the platform after its Australian soft launch in April. The funding came from various VC firms, some with track records that picked the early success of companies like Slack and DoorDash.

BONUS ITEM

More from the Facebook – sorry, Meta – livestream, if you can stomach it.

WATCH: Sneak Peek at Facebook metaverse pic.twitter.com/rUGGiJeMLr — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 28, 2021