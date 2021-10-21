Source: Getty

Morning all.

International travel is BACK, baby! Well, not quite. But Qantas has announced it will bring forward the restart of flights between Sydney and destinations including Singapore, Bangkok and Johannesburg, as NSW plans to be the first state to reopen for international travel on November 1. “Australians rolling up their sleeves means our planes and our people are getting back to work much earlier than we expected,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said.

So, who is eligible to fly internationally? All passengers on Qantas and Jetstar international flights (aged 12 years and older) are required to be vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine — unless they have an exemption — and must return a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure.

Meanwhile, Scott Morrison says Australia is “in the final stages of concluding an arrangement with the Singapore government” regarding travel. In a press conference this morning, Morrison said that a decision would be arrived at “within the next week or so”, more or less corresponding with the timelines of the Qantas announcement.

Melbourne’s lockdown is over. From today, up to 10 visitors are allowed in the home and the nightly curfew is gone. Hospitality venues are able to reopen with limitations. Well done, folks. As you can see from the video below, the city was reasonably happy about the development.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said a new stimulus package aims to meet “pent-up” consumer demand across the state and inject cash into the economy via household spending. Roughly a third of the state’s recovery stimulus will go to Aboriginal communities, the expansion of solar rebates, and additional support measures for victims of domestic and family violence. Another $495 million is set to go to helping children whose education has taken a hit under lockdown restrictions, and may have “education gaps”.

The number of Australians working multiple jobs reached a record high of 867,900 in June. The demographics most prone to taking on extra work were millennials and Gen Z, who accounted for 55% of the cohort. Experts are calling on the Morrison government to crack down on job security as businesses continue to casualise the national workforce.

Nationals MPs have a new list of demands for the government attempting to shift climate policy. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be asked to commit more funds to regional Australia in exchange for laying the groundwork for net zero by 2050, the Nine papers report. The goal is to ensure rural and regional communities do not suffer from the impact on the coal and gas industries.

The Australian Retail Association has forecast another mammoth year of spending as the country again emerges out of lockdowns in time for Christmas. Its report anticipates spending will be up 11.3% on pre-pandemic levels. However, experts and retailers have warned that ongoing supply chain chaos may impact consumer spending, with risks of product shortages and cost increases as shipping delays persist.

The product rental market has been slowly gaining traction in Australia, as consumers shift their mindset and behaviour around renting and resale. We spoke to three Australian companies about how the circular economy is evolving locally. Younger consumers are increasingly “not looking at ownership,” said Peter Krideras, co-founder of Australian-based rental market Releaseit.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is backed by the billionaire founder of eBay, Politico reported. Pierre Omidyar is a well-known critic of Big Tech, donating $US150,000 to Whistleblower Aid last year. Omidyar’s philanthropic organisation, Luminate, is also providing Haugen’s PR operations in Europe, Politico’s Emily Birnbaum wrote.

BONUS ITEM

Billionare Peter Thiel revealed he may know where to look for bitcoin’s mysterious founder, Satoshi Nakamoto. His theory stems from meeting the founders of E-Gold, a private digital currency founded in 1996 that is now obsolete after being indicted by the US Justice Department in April 2007. “My sort of theory on Satoshi’s identity was that Satoshi was on that beach in Anguilla,” Thiel said.