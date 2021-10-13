Good morning all,

NSW is likely to reach its 80% double-dose vaccination target “over the weekend”, according to Dominic Perrottet. If that bears out, it means more restrictions will be lifted on Monday, ahead of schedule. It comes amid news that residents of the state are set to receive two more Dine and Discover vouchers.

NSW #COVID19 UPDATE – Wednesday 13 October 2021



In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



– 90.8% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 75.2% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 105,508 tests in the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/EKpOWnUWpS — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 12, 2021

The state is also preparing to announce a $66 million plan to revive the hospitality industry. It will include $5,000 grants for restaurants, bars and cafes, which will be allowed to extend their alfresco dining areas into their car parks and gardens.

Victorians will be able to resume home renovations as early as next week. Health authorities are considering allowing home visits a bit earlier than planned if hospitalisations and case numbers remain manageable. The state recorded 2,297 new local cases and 11 deaths this morning.

Reported yesterday: 2,297 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

– 37,611 vaccines administered

– 82,762 test results received

– Sadly, 11 people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/akg1jkxcxP — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) October 13, 2021

Australia is uniquely poised to benefit from the global shift to green energy, the International Monetary Fund says. Rising prices for lithium, nickel, and cobalt could lift the GDP of major exporters, including Australia. However lawmakers must first agree on climate strategies to avoid prices spiralling out of control, the lender notes.

A landmark deal between transport giant Toll and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) is set to end months of strikes over worker pay and job security. The agreement means strikes planned for next week will no longer go ahead for Toll workers. TWU national secretary Michael Kaine called on the other major transport companies to follow suit with similar deals.

Suburbs across Western Sydney and the Gold Coast are most likely to contain businesses facing payment defaults in the next 12 months, according to a new CreditorWatch analysis. Some 7.8% of businesses in Sydney’s Merrylands-Guildford region are at risk, according to the analysis. The easing of lockdown restrictions is expected to lift the fortunes of impacted businesses, while also allowing insolvency proceedings to resume.

Australia’s best-known online alcohol service, Jimmy Brings, is being investigated over the death of a Sydney man. The SMH reports that the company was delivering three bottles of wine to his home a day, almost every day, in the weeks before he died. The regulator is investigating whether the 30-minute delivery service breached liquor laws by enabling excessive alcohol consumption.

Westfield is launching an online shopping marketplace that will allow customers to purchase from multiple stores in a single order. It follows an explosion in e-commerce since the start of the pandemic, with 82% of households now shopping online. Supermarket giant Woolworths has launched a similar service, which expanded Australia-wide in September.

Here’s a signifier of the global supply chain crisis: the term “supply chain” has been referenced about 3,000 times in investors’ earning calls this year. A supply chain crisis is expected to slow down retail operations internationally, especially during the holidays. US President Joe Biden met with retailers to tackle alleviating supply chain pressures across the country.

In a new Netflix documentary, the director general of the WHO says “we don’t have vaccines for misguided nationalism”. The gap between COVID-19 vaccine availability in rich and poor countries is only growing wider. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. COVID-19 should be a wakeup call, he says, for us “to behave as a global community”.

BONUS ITEM

William Shatner flew to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on Wednesday. Check out the video bellow.