NSW’s next ‘freedom day’ looks set for October 25. That will be the Monday after the state hits its 80% double vaccination target, which is expected sometime next week. Presently, NSW is at about 74% double vax, with a whopping 90% of the state having received at least one shot. Pretty good! Today, the state recorded 360 new local cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

NSW #COVID19 UPDATE – TUESDAY 12 OCTOBER 2021



In the 24 hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



-90.4% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

-74% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

-88,988 tests

-360 new locally acquired cases pic.twitter.com/I6mkgmPUd3 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 11, 2021

Victoria recorded 1466 new, locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. The case numbers are down from the day before. The state is just shy of 60% double vaccination, and is expected to hit its 70% threshold on the week of the 24th. Meanwhile, the state government lost its fourth minister to a branch stacking scandal on the first day of a corruption inquiry.

Reported yesterday: 1,466 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

– 36,383 vaccines administered

– 68,509 test results received

– Sadly, 8 people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/8DLXRJ9T04 — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) October 11, 2021

More JobKeeper analysis saying more or less what we’ve come to expect from JobKeeper analysis. A Treasury review has revealed up to $27 billion of the $89 billion JobKeeper program went to businesses that didn’t end up taking as much of a hit from the pandemic as expected. But the review also suggests that a clawback provision might have “scarred” the labour force by incentivising businesses to cut back on employees to game the system.

The Nationals look set to come to the table on a net zero by 2050 deal, clearing the way for the government to pursue it. But leader Barnaby Joyce is likely to extract some concessions for regional Australia. “Because we’ve been done over once before in regional Australia, we’re all eyes and ears and we’re not giving anything away,” the deputy prime minister said yesterday.

Queensland has hit its 70% first-dose vaccination target. The state, which seems to be utterly invincible against COVID, reported zero community cases for the sixth day in a row. Meanwhile, the state says few are taking up the opportunity to participate in a home quarantine trial.

A new fund launched by the Victorian government will chip in 25% of a home deposit for residents of the state. The $500 million fund is set to help up to 3,000 residents buy a home. It follows other national and state initiatives designed to help first home buyers access the country’s increasingly expensive property market.

Australia needs a post-World War II-style immigration surge over the next five years, according to advice given to the NSW government. The AFR reports that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has been advised to push the federal government for a “national dialogue on an aggressive resumption of immigration levels as a key means of economic recovery and post-pandemic growth” in order to fight labour shortages.

A developer who designed a tool to let people essentially delete their Facebook news feeds says he was served with a cease-and-desist letter and permanently kicked off the tech giant’s platform. Louis Barclay published ‘Unfollow Everything’ on the Google Chrome store in July 2020, and said it attracted attention from researchers who wanted to study the impact of having no news feed on peoples’ happiness on Facebook. In July this year, Barclay received a cease-and-desist letter from Facebook’s lawyers, he said.

Also on Facebook: the company’s Oversight Board said it will meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. Haugen said, “Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth.” She has leaked thousands of pages of internal documents and testified about Facebook’s policies.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck said Monday it had applied for authorisation for its COVID-19 antiviral drug in the US. If cleared, it would be the first oral antiviral in use for COVID-19. Early trial results suggested the pill reduces hospitalisation by 50%, the company said. It was announced last week that Australia had made orders for 300,000 courses of the drug, which is named molnupiravir.

BONUS ITEM

Great yarn in the AFR yesterday about the securities regulator ASIC literally going into a Telegram group which was coordinating a pump and dump scheme to tell them to cut it out.