After NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced changes to the reopening roadmap, it’s become something of a political issue. Namely the fact that reports suggest the relaxations were not endorsed by the state’s chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, who was not at the presser yesterday. NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole was on “Sunrise” this morning, insisting that she’s cool with it. “I had a crisis cabinet the day before and Kerry Chant was in the meeting,” he said. “We don’t make decisions without the support of NSW Health or Dr Kerry Chant.”

NSW recorded 587 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

No new cases were acquired overseas. The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of

the pandemic is 66,835. pic.twitter.com/NNJ6xdGXPQ — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 7, 2021

Despite the fact NSW is chugging towards reopening, it remains unclear when the Service NSW vaccine certificate will be made available. A Service NSW spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald that a regional pilot program had started, but only among staff of the agency rather than the public. “External participants will be invited to join the pilot in [the] coming days. Participating businesses will include community clubs, aged care providers and taxi companies. Up to 500 customers will participate,” a spokesperson said.

Victoria recorded 1838 new, locally acquired cases of COVID-19 this morning and five deaths. It’s another national record for cases. The Age cites several public health experts calling for the state to maintain its current reopening plan despite NSW’s efforts towards relaxation.

Reported yesterday: 1,838 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

– 36,600 vaccines administered

– 77,554 test results received

– Sadly, 5 people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/aQ708hWaRQ — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) October 7, 2021

Tech giants could be held legally responsible for the content published on their platforms. In an address Thursday, Scott Morrison indicated support for defamation reform to that effect. “Social media has become a coward’s palace, where people can just go on there, not say who they are, destroy people’s lives and say the most foul and offensive things to people, and do so with impunity. Now that’s not a free country where that happens,” the prime minister said.

International students could start returning to Victoria before the end of this year. Around 120 students will be able to return to the state each week in the first stage of the Andrews government scheme. The Victorian government has submitted its two-stage plan to the Commonwealth for approval.

Smaller independent delivery services say they’ve seen an increase in business as consumers and companies seek alternatives to the weeks-long delays reported by Australia Post. The number of companies taking business online each month more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels. Independent delivery companies have the ability to sidestep some of the current issues facing logistics systems and pick up the slack.

Australian executives must balance employee preferences for remote work with a staged return to the office, Slack says. There is a “disconnect” between staff and employers regarding post-pandemic plans, Slack’s Future Forum vice president Sheela Subramanian said. Finding the right mix will be important to keep staff on-side as workers consider their options, she added.

On Thursday, Pfizer asked the FDA in the US to authorise its COVID-19 shot for kids ages 5 to 11. That means kids could start getting vaccinated sometime around Halloween. In Australia, the vaccine is currently approved for children as young as 12.

Facebook is holding off on some product launches to conduct “reputational reviews” first. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company wants to examine if products could invite new criticism. The report comes after a whistleblower testified over claims against the company this week.

Twitter and Facebook are teenagers’ least favorite social media platforms, a new survey found. Instagram and TikTok were their favorites, and 81% of respondents said they used the former. Teens are assets to social media companies as they seek to recruit more users.

BONUS ITEM

A great story about the stablecoin Tether in Bloomberg today, for those interested.