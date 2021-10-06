Good morning all.

NSW has hit its 70% double-dose vaccination target. That means Sydney’s lockdown is finally on track to end on Monday, with pubs, cafes and restaurants reopening and 10 fully vaccinated visitors allowed in the home. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says he will overhaul the NSW crisis cabinet to focus on economic recovery. The state recorded 594 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Perrottet is also announcing some changes to the reopening roadmap this morning. Indoor mask-wearing in offices will likely be scrapped earlier than December 1, with the Premier describing it as a roadblock to getting people back to the offices and into the CBD. 10 visitors will be able to enter a home and weddings and funerals of 100 people will be able to be held — both double the previous caps.

Victoria recorded 1638 new, locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Part of the Royal Melbourne Children’s Hospital was declared a tier-1 coronavirus exposure site, meaning child cancer patients and their families are waking up in quarantine this morning.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) gently tightened home lending criteria yesterday. Borrowers must now prove they can make repayments if interest rates spike by three per cent, boosting the ‘buffer’ by half a percent. APRA says it is keeping an eye on “medium-term risks to financial stability”, including extreme leverage among mortgage borrowers.

Vaccine passports are still on track to be trialled this week in regional NSW ahead of the state’s planned reopening on October 11. The digital proofs of vaccination will be integrated into the ServiceNSW app, will allow people to scan a QR code similar to how they currently check into a business. Here’s how they’ll work in NSW and Victoria, which is also set to trial passports.

Canva has committed to being the first Australian company to sign a sustainability pledge committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. “It’s our responsibility to operate the company in a way that our customers agree with,” Cameron Adams, Canva’s co-founder and chief product officer, told Business Insider Australia. The company’s investment in ethical and sustainability initiatives are indicative of a wider trend toward using company culture as a recruitment strategy.

Household savings peaked at the height of the pandemic crisis last year. The Commonwealth Bank has estimated households could be sitting on $230 billion in accumulated savings by the end of this year. However, economists project the next year will see a return to consumer spending on hospitality and travel.

Three out of five Australian knowledge workers are open to a new job in the next year, according to research from Slack. In its latest remote work report, the workplace messaging firm suggests a disconnect between workers and executives. Australians remain keen on remote work, Slack states, even as some face burnout and overwork. It feeds into the broader conversation about the so-called ‘Great Resignation’.

Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch has reportedly been hacked, resulting in a major data breach. The source code for Twitch is reportedly included in the hack, as well as creator earnings numbers. It’s unclear if user data was part of the leak, but you should probably change your Twitch password just in case.

What is interesting though it seeing those creator earnings. In the last 24 months, the highest-paid channel on Twitch reportedly earned just shy of $US10 million from the Amazon-owned company. The channel, Critical Role, is operated by a self-described “bunch of nerdy-ass voice actors” who stream everything from elaborate “Dungeons & Dragons” campaigns to talk shows to lo-fi music.

One of the changes to the NSW roadmap is that nightclubs can open at 80 per cent vaccination but with NO standing and NO dancing — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) October 6, 2021