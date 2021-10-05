Good morning all.

Dominic Perrottet will be the next NSW Premier after winning a party room vote to replace Gladys Berejiklian. Perrottet, who has served as NSW Treasurer for five years, won the support of his Liberal Party colleagues by 39 votes to 5. His rise comes after Berejiklian’s spectacular resignation on Friday, sparked by a new Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry. The SMH reports that the government intends to target western Sydney ahead of the 2023 election.

NSW recorded 608 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and seven deaths. The state has almost 70% of people aged 16 or older fully vaccinated — which will trigger the easing of a number of lockdown restrictions. The date for that easing still appears to be next Monday, despite rumours spreading yesterday that the incoming premier would bump it up to this Friday.

There were 1763 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria yesterday, a national record. Doctors told The Age it is becoming harder to find beds for critically ill Victorians amid a surge in cases. Today’s number is expected to be significantly lower, per multiple reports.

Victoria’s anti-corruption body has been examining the conduct of Premier Daniel Andrews and other senior public servants, The Age reports. It concerns their role in “controversial deals that benefited the firefighters’ union and its boss, Peter Marshall”. This investigation has been known since 2019, but not until now has it been revealed that Andrews’ conduct is also being scrutinised, though the report makes clear there is “no suggestion that Mr Andrews has not disclosed a personal interest”.

There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in south-east Queensland yesterday. It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her state’s borders won’t “necessarily” open at an 80% vaccination rate, and that it depends on the situation in NSW and Victoria.

Ads for jobs in the sectors most impacted by pandemic lockdowns are back up as businesses look toward reopening in NSW and Victoria later this month. Jobs ads for roles in hospitality, tourism and retail were up 6% in September, compared with the previous month. However, data suggests the increase in available roles in these sectors reflects jobs lost during the most recent extended lockdowns.

A number of Australian influencers and creators have launched fashion labels and clothing lines that keep design, manufacturing and production firmly within their control. Experts in the space say creators are increasingly looking for “sustainable long-term” revenue streams outside of short-term sponsored content and partnerships. The explosion of e-commerce has enabled influencers with existing audiences to immediately scale up.

It could be some time before fine artists see the benefits of a booming NFT art market, CoinSpot says. Projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club dominate the NFT ‘art’ market, while other creators are yet to realise the promise of the blockchain tech. The market needs a “significant attitude shift” before that change takes place, CoinSpot analyst Ray Brown told Business Insider Australia.

Of course, there are… other reasons why people might be skeptical. VICE reports today on the latest scam to hit the world of NFTs. The developer behind a project called ‘Evolved Apes’ suddenly disappeared along with its Twitter account, website, and $2.7 million. Stay safe out there kids.

Facebook’s chaotic outage yesterday revealed its outsized grip on users around the world. Immediately after, whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to US lawmakers after leaking internal documents. But she doesn’t think the company should be broken up: here’s why.

