NSW’s new premier and deputy Liberal leader will be confirmed this morning, after Gladys Berejiklian’s resignation last week. The frontrunner for the race is current treasurer Dominic Perrottet. He is considered part of the NSW Liberal’s right-wing flank, and there’s current debate within the ranks as to whether he will be the “most conservative premier the state has had since World War II”. Deputy Premier John Barilaro revealed he was also retiring from politics yesterday.

The state recorded 623 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths yesterday. It’s the lowest tally of daily cases since August 17, and a hopeful sign for everyone when it comes to vaccination. 67.1% of residents aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated at the time of yesterday’s announcement, meaning the 70% threshold is likely to be hit sometime this week.

NSW recorded 623 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/ZZIAbQh2gY — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 4, 2021

Victoria’s construction industry is back this morning. Every worker needs to have at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and COVID marshalls need to be in place on all sites. A police spokesperson told The Age that they will “continue to have a highly visible presence to ensure public safety and provide a swift response to any potential protest activity”. The state recorded 1,763 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths this morning.

Reported yesterday: 1,763 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

– 35,253 vaccines administered

– 62,189 test results received

– Sadly, 4 people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/V9dumLMJ2A — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) October 4, 2021

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger suffered a widespread outage on Monday. In a tweet addressing the outage, Facebook said, “we’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac tweeted that the outage is also affecting Facebook’s internal platforms, so its employees can’t work right now.

What caused it? It appears to be a widespread DNS issue. Here’s a writeup from Cloudflare you might find interesting, which explains the Border Gateway Protocol and how it might have failed in this instance, bringing down several of the internet’s largest platforms. Turns out having one company control such a sizeable chunk of web traffic isn’t great! That being said, it seems like things are beginning to return as I write this.

“Facebook's outage appears to be caused by DNS; however that's a just symptom of the problem.” https://t.co/8kZKE8GmIz — WIRED (@WIRED) October 4, 2021

One more on Facebook. The disaster comes after a tough weekend for Zuck and co. A whistleblower spoke on the US “60 Minutes”, airing a number of complaints about Facebook. Frances Haugen described the harm she believes is perpetuated by Facebook, including not properly addressing hate on the platform, contributing to eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, and making decisions in its own best interest rather than that of the public.

A new review of the government’s JobKeeper scheme found thousands of recipients who triggered compliance checks were “not eligible at all” for the wage subsidy. It comes as the ATO continues to assess how it can reclaim funds paid to businesses that turned a profit while receiving taxpayer funds. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has consistently defended the scheme against criticism.

Australia will buy 300,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill to fight COVID-19. Molnupiravir, which has shown promise in trials, could be taken by people with mild or moderate COVID-19 as a five-day course to treat the virus. It is hoped it will be used in tandem with vaccination to minimise the toll of the virus.

An investigation that dropped over the weekend exposed the secret finances and offshore assets of presidents, rock stars, government officials and CEOs. Yes, there’s an Australian angle to the ‘Pandora Papers’. An ABC investigation revealed that Australian properties “have been secretly purchased by wealthy, sometimes controversial foreign figures“, including a corrupt Chinese steel magnate and a former oil executive.

With the average ASX director’s age hovering above 60 years, there’s a clear lack of age diversity on Australian boards. Peak body Youth Action is trying to change that, as it looks to equip more young people with the skills they need ahead of AGM season. Giving boards a better representation of perspectives and developing young people with the professional skills they need, CEO Kate Munro told Business Insider Australia younger hires are mutually beneficial.

BONUS ITEM

There’s now a vaccine lottery for Australians with a prize pool of $4.1 million. It launched today for those who get both jabs before mid-December. You can sign up here.