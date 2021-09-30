Fake unions are reportedly exploiting the divide on vaccine mandates. (Lisa Maree Williams, Bloomberg via Getty Images

A set of ‘fake unions’ have popped up to capitalise on the furore over vaccine mandates. With links to Liberal and National party figures, both past and present, the new groups are seeking to wedge the teaching, nursing, transport and healthcare industries amid vaccine hesitancy. None are formally registered meaning they skirt normal union regulations.

Four in ten workers are getting ready to quit their jobs. New data has shone a light on how the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ has arrived in Australia, with most departures motivated by a lack of opportunities and pay rises, as well as burnout. In combination, the trend is expected to heap pressure on employers and see staff wrestle back negotiating power.

New South Wales businesses will pocket $500 million in support payments. The state government said it would foot the bill for its JobSaver program until November 30, gradually tapering down support to 15% of a business’ payroll. It comes as the federal government gets ready to pull funding support as states hit their vaccination targets.

Logistics workers have warned of possible ‘systems collapse’ if supply chain issues aren’t fixed. Industry groups representing 65 million workers are calling on world leaders to help as prices and delays plague global transport lines. “Global supply chains are beginning to buckle as two years’ worth of strain on transport workers take their toll,” they say.

YouTube hasn’t banned all anti-vax content. The Google-owned video platform said it is banning content claiming that approved vaccines do not work or are harmful, including those for illnesses other than COVID-19. But critics point out the ban appears to be largely limited to American, English-language content.

The Australian market looks like it will take a dip this morning after Wall Street sold off overnight. The US government continues to tie itself into knots as debate rages over approving its debt ceiling – one that threatens to shut down the government on a frighteningly regular basis. To get your head around it, here’s a wrap of what could potentially happen.

Brexit might not be going so well. A majority of Brits now think the exit from the EU is going badly, as empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK.

Virgin Galactic can fly once more. The space company was grounded by the US regulator after it deviated from its approved flight path with Richard Branson aboard in July, but has now been given the green light to jet off again.

The United States won’t ban cryptocurrencies. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the world’s most powerful central bank has “no intention” of doing so, after China limited their use. He did however signal stablecoins – digital assets linked to fiat currency – should be regulated.

Closer to home, New Zealand could create its own. As cash use drops, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has proposed creating a digitised currency. “Well-designed stablecoins”, it said, may create more consumer choice and increase competition, provided they don’t limit the bank’s control over interest rates.

