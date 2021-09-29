Good morning everyone.

Victoria recorded 1,438 cases of COVID-19 this morning. That’s a fairly significant jump from the 950 recorded yesterday. Today’s numbers are off the back of yesterday’s 65,497 coronavirus tests, which is a record. Victorian healthcare workers are being told to brace for a surge in hospitalisations once Melbourne emerges from lockdown.

NSW recorded 863 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths yesterday. The infection numbers seem to be trending downwards, though it was the deadliest 24-hour reporting period for the state so far. Sydney students will return to school a week earlier than expected. Those aged 60 and up in NSW now have access to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast remain on high alert. Queensland recorded one new community case yesterday, and hundreds of people have been ordered into home quarantine. The community case was a close contact of an aviation worker who was one of Tuesday’s four cases. No lockdown has been announced.

Australia’s Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) says it will detail limits on new lending over the “next couple of months”. It is expected to bring in new measures that will restrict new loans to six times the income of borrowers. The measure will restrict the borrowing power of all buyers, but it will likely impact young first home buyers the most.

Following reports yesterday that the government is set to wind up income support when states hit the 80% threshold, it’s now being reported it’s the same deal for business support. “The Commonwealth will cease funding state business support programs at 80% full vaccination in line with the national plan for reopening,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

CNN has disabled its Facebook pages in Australia. It follows a High Court decision which could make publishers liable for defamatory comments made on their posts. “We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users,” CNN said. Expect to see more follow.

YouTube said it is banning all content claiming that approved vaccines do not work or are harmful. That includes vaccines for illnesses other than the coronavirus disease for the first time. The ban is a departure from the industry’s historical hands-off approach to content moderation.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once hailed as the next Steve Jobs by investors, the news media, and — apparently — herself. Newly leaked messages reveal she once wrote a note to herself about “becoming Steve Jobs”. CNBC obtained and published several messages on Wednesday that Holmes wrote to herself throughout 2015, including that one.

Netflix said that its new Korean-language series “Squid Game” could be its biggest show ever. It will “definitely” be its most popular non-English series, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said. Data from Parrot Analytics, which measures audience demand, affirms that the show has quickly gained in global popularity. By September 25, “Squid Game” was the second most in-demand series in the world, slightly behind Netflix’s “Sex Education”.

One from the intersection of entertainment and big money: a US judge has officially removed Jamie Spears from Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 years. Effective immediately, Jamie is no longer the conservator of his daughter’s financial estate. This has been an ongoing story for some time, especially after Britney described the conservatorship as abusive and exploitative at a hearing on June 23.

If you like pissing contests between rich guys, then you’ll love this: Elon Musk told Forbes he’ll mark the occasion of passing Bezos in wealth again by sending him a silver medal and statue of the number two.