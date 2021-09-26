Good morning all. Hope you had good weekends.

The NSW government will this morning reveal what freedoms people in the state will be able to enjoy once the state hits the 80% double dose vaccine threshold. There would be a “stark difference” between what vaccinated and unvaccinated people can do, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said. The state is expected to hit the 70% threshold next week. Outdoor swimming pools are able to reopen as of today. There were 961 new cases of COVID-19 across the state yesterday.

NSW recorded 961 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Meanwhile, Victoria is set to reach its 80% first-dose vaccine milestone tomorrow. The 10km travel radius will increase to 15km, and some outdoor activities will again be allowed. The state recorded 705 new cases this morning and one death.

The state recorded 705 new cases this morning and one death.

The Australian has the drop on Scott Morrison’s upcoming rhetoric on climate change and net zero, ahead of the Glasgow conference. The paper reports Morrison wants Australia to “more swiftly transition energy exports towards low-emissions technologies and cleaner energy sources,” and will signal that Australia’s leading role in supplying energy to Asia won’t last forever. It might just be a PR paint-job, but it’s certainly a change in tone for the guy who brought a lump of coal into parliament in 2017.

It comes after Josh Frydenberg warned on Friday that business must not be on the “wrong side” of global emissions targets. He said that global investors may shy away from Australia if they perceive the nation as a big-time carbon emitter. But Frydenberg did not announce a government pledge to net zero emissions by 2050 during the talk.

Despite Scott Morrison’s promise at the tail end of last week that he wants Australia and its state borders open for Christmas, Queensland isn’t quite so sure. Deputy Premier Steven Miles doesn’t seem to agree, at least. “It’s not that simple and it’s misleading people to tell them that it should be that simple,” he said. “I don’t think Queenslanders will want to let COVID in for Christmas if we don’t have it but New South Wales still does.”

The bosses of Australia’s largest banks are warning about emerging lending risks. Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn urged regulators to act ‘sooner rather than later’ to cool the hot property market. ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said borrowers were increasingly trying to overleverage themselves, with sky-high prices threatening to exacerbate wealth inequality.

Women have been hit harder economically by the pandemic, new research shows, with women’s jobs impacted more than men’s during COVID lockdowns. Mandy Richards, founder and chief executive of the non-profit Global Sisters, said her social enterprise has helped women found micro-businesses that enable remote and flexible work. She says her organisation is working to address the systemic barriers that overwhelmingly disadvantage Australian women.

The moderators of irreverent Australian stock market message board r/ASX_Bets have attacked market manipulators, labelling them “scum”. It follows the Australian Securities & Investment Commission’s Thursday warning about pump and dump schemes being orchestrated on social media. /r/ASX_Bets and similar forums have grown in prominence since the GameStop saga in the US.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday the COVID-19 pandemic would likely subside by next year, allowing for a return to normal life. He said the COVID-19 virus would likely continue to evolve, requiring annual vaccinations. “I agree that within a year I think we will be able to come back to normal life,” Bourla said during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week.” “I don’t think this means that variants will not continue coming, and I don’t think this means we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations.”

Twenty-four different countries created new laws or rules determining how online platforms can treat content, a study by Freedom House found. Internet freedom has declined for the past 11 years globally, according to the report. The trend can be attributed to problems like extremism, fraud, and criminal activity in the internet.

Here’s a video of a raven attacking a Google delivery drone in Canberra.