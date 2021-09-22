Good morning all.

Anti-mandatory vaccine and lockdown protesters are vowing to hit Melbourne’s streets again today. Police arrested hundreds of demonstrators yesterday after a protest at the Shrine of Remembrance. The Victorian government is holding the line on mandatory vaccination, and is extending it to teachers and childcare workers.

Reported yesterday: 628 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

– 43,056 vaccines administered

– 60,829 test results received

– Sadly, 3 people with COVID-19 have died



The Victorian government’s top construction industry adviser has quit in protest over the crisis. Peter Parkinson resigned last week after voicing frustration about a lack of consultation over the new rules, including the vaccine mandate.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan says Australia is on track to reopen its international borders by Christmas. “The 80 per cent national vaccination rate means that we open the international border and we’re on track to reach that before Christmas,” he told radio station 2GB this morning. He urged Australians to check if their passports were expired.

Almost two-thirds of people in NSW support the plan to reopen when the double dose vaccination rate hits 70%, according to a new survey for the Sydney Morning Herald. 17% of voters are opposed to easing restrictions. The state recorded 1,035 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and five deaths. 54.2% of the state has received two doses of vaccine.

NSW recorded 1,035 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



A sense of urgency is rising in the jobs market, as Australians increasingly look for new work. New analysis of the market by Indeed shows one in nine Australians, whether currently employed or not, are looking for a job. Many are motivated by a dwindling financial buffer or the prospect by a higher salary.

More than half of Australia’s airports were actually busier last year than they were before the pandemic. The increased traffic is largely driven by FIFO workers in Western Australia, thanks to a buoyant mining sector. But the number of extra flights these airports are receiving are a fraction of those the industry has lost.

Scott Morrison says French President Emmanuel Macron is not accepting his calls over the submarine deal scandal. France has not announced any plans to return its ambassador to Canberra, though it will return its US ambassador. “I acted in accordance with Australia’s national security interests,” Morrison said.

Facebook seems to be slamming the door shut on further content deals with Australian publishers. The Nine papers report that it is refusing to deal with SBS or The Conversation without providing any specific reasons why. “SBS is surprised and disappointed that Facebook has declined to enter negotiations to seek a commercial agreement with SBS in relation to its news content,” an SBS spokesperson said.

Australia’s startup scene has only grown stronger during the pandemic as more workers look to make a change. LinkedIn has analysed how each has grown and engaged staff, attracted jobseekers and pulled talent from major companies to list the best 25 in the country. The top contenders range from investment firms and digital banks to IT companies and online platforms.

A Productivity Commission report last week suggested workers could accept pay cuts to keep working from home. But experts say Australia’s skills shortage is more likely to mean pay increases with remote work, particularly in sectors like tech. A recent survey from LinkedIn shows almost 40% of Australians now expect flexibility from their employer.

A fascinating read from The Verge about how the metaphors younger people use about data is totally different to older generations — i.e. the filing cabinet with ‘folders’ that contain ‘files’ is no longer relevant.