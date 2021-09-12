Morning all. Hope you had good weekends.

Anyone not vaccinated or yet to be booked in for a jab by the end of next month risks being left behind, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned. Declaring the vaccine supply problem over thanks to the new influx of mRNA shots, Morrison said that, while there will be no wide vaccine mandate, those who opt not for the shot will have to risk it when the country reopens. “We’re not imposing it or mandating it. It is your choice, your health. But I know this, when we get to the end of October and certainly, more likely before that, everyone will have had the opportunity,” he said.

NSW recorded 1262 new local cases of coronavirus and another seven deaths yesterday. Despite NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying that the daily press conferences officially ended yesterday, there are reports that there will be one today anyway. Restrictions on small outdoor gatherings have been eased for the fully vaccinated as of today.

Victoria recorded 493 new cases today. The federal government is set to send several hundred thousand extra Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to GPs, pharmacies and state-run hubs across Victoria. The coronavirus is currently spreading faster in Victoria than in NSW — this piece in the Nine papers goes some way to explaining why that might be the case.

Western Australia, which is carving its own differing path from the national reopening plan, may well be prepping another salvo. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that University of Western Australia Professor George Milne has presented the state government with modelling which is less rosy than the Doherty Institute modelling that underpins the national plan. The model forecasts 13,390 cases, 1373 hospitalisations and 186 deaths in the six months after WA reopens.

You may have noticed over the weekend that a new national vaccination ad campaign is rolling out. The ‘First Things First’ campaign, which will run across TV, radio, print, online, outdoor advertising and in shopping centres, focuses on all the wonderful things we’ll be able to do as a society once we hit our vaccination thresholds.

First things first: new COVID vaccine ad campaign launches https://t.co/nZsJusj0wo — James Massola????❤️ (@jamesmassola) September 12, 2021

Traders are coordinating pump and dump schemes on encrypted messaging app Telegram, the AFR reported. On Thursday, they targeted gold miner Australasian Gold Limited, pumping the trading price more than 80%. Financial regulator ASIC is now investigating.

StarTrack workers voted in favour of strike action should management not offer job guarantees. The Australia Post-owned delivery company has been caught up in a broader campaign being waged by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) to improve job security in the industry. A strike would further delay parcel deliveries around Australia.

Australia’s financial crimes regulator warns that bitcoin and cryptocurrency are creating new risks of fraud. AUSTRAC says that while criminals “are adept at exploiting new payment channels and technology” and cryptocurrency transactions “may appear on a digital ledger, the actual details of the parties involved in the transactions are often not known”. An interesting read on this in the SMH.

The judge in the US case between “Fortnite” maker Epic Games and Apple issued a ruling on Friday. Apple must allow app makers the ability to monetise their apps without paying Apple. Epic, meanwhile, has to pay Apple over $US3.5 million in owed royalties, and still can’t charge users directly in apps. Both sides are claiming a kind of victory.

Disney said on Friday it will release the remainder of its 2021 movies exclusively in theatres. This is interesting, as it follows Scarlett Johansson filing a lawsuit against Disney in July for the dual-release of “Black Widow”. There could be some cracks in the brave new world of releasing in both cinemas and on streaming concurrently.

BONUS ITEM

The future?

A community of 3D-printed homes in Austin, Texas is now available with units starting at $745,000 — see what it's like inside https://t.co/MT1XVabltM — Business Insider Tech (@BITech) September 12, 2021