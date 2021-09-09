Weddings will be permitted again throughout New South Wales from next month as part of the state's reopening roadmap. (James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Good morning and a marvellous weekend to you all.

New South Wales is lumbering towards freedom after months in lockdown. The Berejiklian government unveiled its ‘Roadmap’ on Thursday, promising relaxed restrictions for fully-vaccinated residents only. Those include the reopening of businesses including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and stadiums, as well as at-home and public gatherings.

The French Military could become much more active in the Asia-Pacific. The European power could be given guaranteed access to Australia’s naval and military bases under proposals that would upgrade defence cooperation between the two nations, the SMH reports. It comes as China becomes increasingly assertive in the region.

The economic recovery could have some serious cracks in it. New data shows over one million second, third and fourth jobs now being worked. In fact, the number of workers reliant on multiple incomes has never been higher, something the unions say is a sure sign insecure work is on the rise.

Australian households are getting leveraged to the hilt. Naturally, Australia’s property market is intrinsically involved, as buyers chase runaway house prices. The risk lies in the possibility that the growing level of debt could lead to a deterioration of lending conditions and an intervention by the regulators, making a $1 million loan all the harder to get.

When you can't afford your mortgage but don't have space for a tenant: convert your bathroom into a charming "microstudio." pic.twitter.com/jRkNhfO5pJ — Canada Housing Crisis (@rCanadaHousing) July 2, 2021

Nearly all of Australia’s coal needs to stay in the ground, new climate modelling urges. A new paper says 95% of the nation’s second largest export must never be touched if we have any chance at keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Facebook has launched a pair of Ray Ban smart glasses. For around $400, the glasses can take photos and video, play music and place phone calls. It is the latest tech company to try to take on the notoriously difficult product market, amid a long string of failures.

So the privacy expert that Facebook is having defend its new Wearable Glasses works for an organization that is funded by Facebook. https://t.co/VExfimN0D6 pic.twitter.com/SoB7im5YOr — Ryan Mac ???? (@RMac18) September 9, 2021

Yet another of Australia’s big craft breweries have been snapped up by foreign owners. Bryon Bay’s Stone & Wood has been acquired by Lion, the giant global beverages company, in a blockbuster deal that will see brands like Two Birds, Fixation, Little Dragon and Sunly Seltzer absorbed as well. Lion already owns XXXX, Tooheys, Little Creatures and Four Pillars.

Australians are burnt out. Between stretched workloads, blurred lines between home and work life, and feelings of isolation, the data and the stories paint a pretty concerning picture of where we are at. I hope you’re doing alright, readers.

Honestly, I'd rather fade away than burn out. Maybe that's just me. — kyle merckx (@KyleMerckx) September 2, 2021

New text messages could derail the defence of Elizabeth Holmes. The Theranos founder who is on trial for fraud has had to release text messages between her and her COO and former boyfriend Ramesh Balwani. The loving texts undermine the chances of her blaming her misrepresentations on Balwani as an abusive partner, lawyers say.

El Salvador has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender but it may have little impact on the digital currency. Amid protests, tech difficulties and a 17% drop in Bitcoin’s price, JP Morgan has called it an ‘ill-conceived experiment’ but one that won’t hurt Bitcoin long-term.

