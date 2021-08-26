Civilians and at least 12 American service members were killed on Thursday by suicide bomb attacks near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

A deadly terrorist attack by ISIS outside Kabul airport overnight has killed at least 60 civilians and a dozen US soldiers. The attack, involving at least two explosions, came as many try to flee Afghanistan as the Taliban retakes control of the country. The Australian government has this morning announced it has now ceased its evacuation efforts, and early reports suggest no ADF member was injured in the blasts.

Peter Dutton confirms Australian evacuation mission from Kabul is over in the wake of the terrorist attack. All troops + officials flew out yesterday (before the blast?) and are in the UAE. Will US/UK still fly Aust visa holders out in their final hours on the ground? Not clear — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) August 26, 2021

New South Wales will begin to get a taste of freedoms as it nears its vaccinations targets. The state government yesterday announced fully-vaccinated residents would be allowed to gather in small groups outdoors from September 13. As daily cases break above 1,000 for the first time in Australia, state ministers are reportedly mulling additional incentives and reopening certain businesses in a bid to encourage both vaccination and ongoing compliance with health orders.

Australians are being promised international flights from December. National airline Qantas believes there’s still hope the country hits its 80% vaccination target opening the door for residents to travel abroad for the first time in almost two years. The US, UK, Singapore and Japan are all high on the carrier’s priority list, as it reported another $1.7 billion loss on Thursday. Still a way to go.

Big spiel on 7 about all the places Qantas will be flying to when they resume flights at Christmas. Quietly whispers *provided we reach 80% vaccination target*. No other country has and many have been vaccinating for months more than Australia ????‍♀️ — Frankie Parkinson (@FrankieParkins1) August 26, 2021

Australian property prices will finish the year 20% higher than they started it, ANZ Bank says. The upgraded forecast, echoing other major banks, comes as the market maintains momentum, with economists saying homebuyers are growing more confident transacting in lockdown.

Menulog has unveiled how it will try to reform the gig work model. The food delivery service has applied for a new industry award via the Fair Work Commission (FWC), setting in stone minimum wage and set hours, with the flexibility to take on extra deliveries. It comes as it and competitors face increasing pressure to do better by their ‘contractors’ on pay, safety, and work conditions. Overseas, people are still confused why we don’t just call it Just Eat like every other country.

Did somebody say MenuLog?



No, nobody did. Stop it Australia!!! pic.twitter.com/X13IXRSDtK — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) May 1, 2021

The mining industry has revealed how it will market itself over the next decade. A new pamphlet aimed at young jobseekers has the Minerals Council of Australia boast of the nation’s part in the green revolution. Unsurprisingly, there’s not a word in there addressing the carbon footprint of our coal exports.

Logan, Queensland has become the unlikely ‘drone delivery capital of the world’. Alphabet-owned company Wing is celebrating two years there and now wants to export its Australian success around the world, flying in everything from roast chooks to hardware via unmanned aircraft.

????ATTENTION ???? Introducing our NEW PIZZA DELIVERY DRONES! The future is now! What a time to be alive! #VinniesBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/VIDRuNdecD — Vinnie's Pizzeria (@vinniesbrooklyn) June 28, 2016

Almost 4 in 10 Australians are relying on credit to make ends meet. New data shows just how financially strained many Australian households are, more than a third dependent on credit cards, buy now, pay later services, and payday loans to pay for essentials. The new figures undermine the supposed strength of the economic recovery, which has stalled during lockdown.

The flip-flopping of OnlyFans to ban sexually-explicit content and then reverse its decision is driving creators away. Sex workers say they have been “jerked around” by the service and are looking for new platforms as their trust falters.

Tesla is set to sell electricity back to the grid. As part of a new business venture called Tesla Energy Ventures, Elon Musk’s company has applied to sell electricity in Texas, where Musk is increasingly based.

