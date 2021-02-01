(Sam Mooy, Getty Images)

Good morning and welcome to Monday.

1. Today, Scott Morrison will use a speech to the National Press Club to outline the government’s plan to vaccinate Australia for COVID-19 by the end of the year. The Pfizer vaccine will still be the first to be rolled out, but the government says CSL’s Melbourne plant will produce enough of the AstraZeneca shot to cover the whole nation. However, he will say that even with a vaccine “there can be no let-up in the … vital suppression measures that served Australia well in 2020 and must be the focus of continuous improvement in 2021”.

2. Perth and two WA regions have been placed in a five-day lockdown, after a positive case of COVID-19 in a hotel quarantine worker. The lockdown began at 6:00pm last night, affecting the whole Perth metropolitan area, the Peel region and the South West region, and will continue until Friday. Many businesses and all schools will close, funerals and weddings are banned, and masks are now mandatory.

3. Premier Mark McGowan encouraged states to close their borders to WA, and two have. Travellers who have been in Perth or the two affected regions are not permitted to enter Victoria or Tasmania at all, and they will have to quarantine for 14 days if entering Queensland or the Northern Territory.

4. Labor is set to propose a new policy which would give delivery riders for companies like Uber Eats the minimum wage. The policy will “challenge the definition of an independent contractor” – the current means by which tech platforms like Uber and Deliveroo dodge requirements expected of employees. “At the moment there’s a complete cliff between someone who has the protections of an employee and what they get as an independent contractor,” said shadow industrial relations minister Tony Burke.

5. In case you missed it on Friday: National Australia Bank is set to acquire neobank 86 400 in a $220 million deal. While obviously lovely for the company’s founders and shareholders, its another blow to the Australian neobank scene more broadly, which was supposed to operate as a kind of check and balance on the power of the big four. Instead, we’ve seen them drop like flies. Is the dream dead?

6. In a company blog post, US stock trading app Robinhood explained it had to implement trading restrictions in order to “comfortably” meet security requirements mandated by SEC-registered organisations. Robinhood’s deposit requirements related to equities increased by 10-fold amid the GME buying frenzy led by Redditors. The company came under fire last week for temporarily blocking trades of 13 equities including GameStop, AMC, and Nokia.

7. Gary Kusin, the co-founder of GameStop, told CNBC he’s been closely monitoring the Reddit-fuelled frenzy this month. His son, Ben Kusin, had even been an active member on the Reddit forum cheering on GameStop’s rally. Gary Kusin, who founded the company in the 1980s, told CNBC it was a “a little bit of an honour” that investors targeted GameStop. Meanwhile, The Wolf of Wall Street himself told Sky News that he believes GameStop mania will be “short-lived.”

8. Could the GameStop situation happen here in Australia? Australian Reddit forum r/ASX_Bets celebrates fast-and-loose trades on the stock market much like r/WallStreetBets, with 33,000 users memeing their profits — and losses. One Australian expert believes local retail traders could emulate the same strategy here, but a major industry player is less convinced.

9. Meanwhile, r/WallStreetBets has hit 6 million users, after gaining more than 1.5 million users overnight. The community has been around since 2012, and began the year with a little above 1 million users. That number has surged after the group’s members bought shares in GameStop en masse, sending the price skyrocketing. A sign of things to come?

10. Some execs at Hyundai are wary of partnering with Apple to make electric vehicles, Reuters reported. Hyundai confirmed in early January it was in “early-stage” talks with Apple about an electric car. “We are not a company which manufactures cars for others,” one exec reportedly said, with another saying, “tech firms like Google and Apple want us to be like [contract phone maker] Foxconn.”

BONUS ITEM

Australian influencer Olivia White faced criticism from some for selling a product ‘inspired’ by her mother, but produced and designed overseas. White told Business Insider Australia she was clear about what value she brought to the product, which entailed sourcing, packaging and sending on distinctive looking champagne flutes. This is an example of a vendor making themselves a middleman in a transaction – an increasingly common dynamic in ecommerce that sometimes draws the ire of customers and audiences, as our reporter Cam Wilson discusses here.

