1. Melbourne has moved into the toughest restrictions seen in Australia yet since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with Premier Daniel Andrews declaring a state of disaster yesterday. Under the stage four restrictions, there is now a nightly curfew from 8pm to 5am with exemptions for work, caregiving, medical and compassionate reasons. Exercise is restricted to one outing per day, with one other person, only within 5km of home. One person per household per day can go shopping, again only within 5km. Schools will return to remote learning from Wednesday.

And a full breakdown of the changes is available here: pic.twitter.com/LevLIefSOL — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 2, 2020

2. More restrictions for Victoria are to be announced today, specifically related to workplaces. Andrews provided a bit of a preview yesterday, saying that businesses will be divided into three categories: those which will remain open, those which will operate at reduced capacity or output, and those which will close entirely.

3. The most worrying aspect of Victoria’s outbreak – which spurred the tough new lockdown – is the fact there are almost 800 so-called “mystery” coronavirus cases. These are cases for which the origins of infection remain unknown. “That many mystery cases where we just can’t track back who you got it from, how and when, that’s when it’s really challenging,” said Andrews. “What that says is that if there’s that many mysteries you know about, how many cases don’t you know about?”

4. Let’s move to NSW. The state reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including childcare workers at the Advanced Early Learning Centre in Merrylands, near Parramatta. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the next few weeks will “make or break” the state, and is urging face masks be worn on public transport and in supermarkets – though it isn’t mandated, as yet.

5. The Australian government will reintroduce the liquid asset test for JobSeeker applicants from 25 September. If a recipient has over $11,500 in liquid assets their payments can be temporarily paused. The Department of Social Services confirmed on Thursday that any early super withdrawals sitting in savings accounts will be included, potentially rendering some Australians ineligible for JobSeeker. “I think probably the easiest way to explain it is that, yes, if someone has drawn down on their super and that money is now sitting as a liquid asset in their savings account, that will count towards the total of their liquid assets which will be assessed for the liquid asset waiting period,” Deputy Secretary of the Department’s COVID-19 Taskforce Nathan Williamson confirmed.

6. Google and Facebook face tough new rules when dealing with Australian media companies, under a code drafted by the ACCC. If adopted, the digital platforms would be required to come to the negotiating table and compelled to pay a “fair” price for media content. They would also need to be more transparent with media companies when tinkering with their algorithm and collecting user data.

7. Uber Air won’t be holding any public demonstrations or test flights in Melbourne this year. Uber says that is because of the coronavirus pandemic – obviously – but you really do have to wonder to what extent the company would actually be ready to test eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles anyway.

8. The big tech news over the weekend was Donald Trump’s announcement he intended to ban TikTok in the US. The company’s links to China have chafed with a number of Western governments, who fear that user data could be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. Microsoft, which had been in negotiations to buy TikTok’s US operations from Chinese company ByteDance, reportedly paused those conversations after Trump said he wouldn’t support a deal.

9. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley just completed a crucial test flight of SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon spaceship. The men splashed the space capsule into the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 p.m. ET off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, following a risky plunge through Earth’s atmosphere.

10. Multiple US states have found a resurgence in coronavirus cases after reopening. Insider recently spoke to four doctors in Houston, Chicago and south Florida – all of which have recorded high daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks. All said they are seeing younger patients with less severe symptoms than people they treated at the beginning of the US outbreak in March. They also blamed the recent rise in cases on a lack of social distancing and mask wearing.

