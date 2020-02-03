Photo by Sam Tsang/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

1. The big news over the weekend: travellers from China will be banned from entering Australia for two weeks. Australian citizens, permanent residents and members of their immediate families will be exempt from the ban – and will have to self-isolate themselves for 14 days – but anyone else who has travelled or transited through mainland China won’t be allowed in. One does wonder if this would be the strategy if the coronavirus had emerged in, say, the UK. But I digress.

2. Meanwhile, Qantas has announced it will suspend direct flights to mainland China until the end of March. That will affect two routes – Sydney-Beijing and Sydney-Shanghai. Keen readers of this very website may recall that Qantas announced it was planning to abandon the Sydney-Beijing flights in March anyway, so it just means the cancellation for that one moves ahead a tad.

3. Say what you will about China, but it can certainly complete a construction job at speed. An emergency hospital set up specifically to battle the Wuhan coronavirus finished construction after just nine days Huoshenshan Hospital has an area of 25,000 square meters, sports 1,000 beds and will be operated by 1,400 staff.

#BREAKING Construction work of Huoshenshan Hospital, #Wuhan's makeshift hospital built for treating pneumonia patients infected with the novel #coronavirus completed Sunday morning; the hospital will officially start services from Monday pic.twitter.com/njpeB8xqmG — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 2, 2020

4. The current coronavirus toll, as of publication: 304 people dead, and about 14,400 infected. That’s per the official numbers. In somewhat alarming news, the Chinese government’s new guidelines have banned funerals and other similar activities involving the corpses of virus victims.

5. Embattled agriculture minister Bridget McKenzie has resigned from cabinet over her role in the ‘sports rorts’ scandal. The government is doing its best to wash its hands of responsibility, with Scott Morrison announcing McKenzie was resigning for failing to declare she was a member of the Wangaratta Clay Target Club before awarding it $36,000 for a new toilet block. Not, you know, the rest of the scandal – which alleges she allocated money to sporting facilities in marginal electorates to boost the Coalition’s election chances.

6. Oh yeah, Brexit happened. The United Kingdom has officially left the European Union. It will now enter an 11-month transition period, during which it will continue to follow EU rules and laws. That means UK citizens are unlikely to experience much different until at least January 2021. Then we’ll see if this is actually going to work or not.

Here we go, the countdown is on in Downing Street… pic.twitter.com/OwEEYh0ioZ — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) January 31, 2020

7. Scandal in the US Democratic primaries! The Iowa caucuses are happening on Monday (US time), and the gold-standard poll – from Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom – has been cancelled. Why? Pete Buttigieg, one of the candidates, claims his name was left off the survey in at least one case, based on a report from a supporter. A CBS/YouGov poll released on Sunday morning showed Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a dead heat for first place at 25%.

8. Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend’s brother (are you following?) is suing the Amazon CEO for defamation. Michael Sanchez has accused the Amazon CEO and his security consultant Gavin de Becker of telling journalists that Sanchez leaked Bezos’ nude photos to the National Enquirer. But Sanchez says he never possessed the intimate photos. Scandalous!

9. A report from the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) has issued a report suggesting the government could splash $16 billion more on social services, boost the economy, and preserve its budget surplus all at once. This would include spending for welfare, social housing, improved mental health and aged care services, as well as support for drought-ravaged communities. Instead, it appears, Josh Frydenberg is more focused on rolling out three rounds of tax cuts.

10. This weekend just gone was the first where it was legal to possess, grow, and smoke weed in Canberra. Under the law, ACT residents over 18 can carry up to 50 grams of cannabis and cultivate two cannabis plants. But, as with all things, there are still restrictions. Count down until some wayward ministerial chauffeur hotboxes one of those old COMCAR Holden Caprices.

BONUS ITEM

This is cool. Also, possibly bad for the environment? Hard to say.

There's a spacecraft cemetery at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean pic.twitter.com/94Ukja0MzS — Tech Insider (@techinsider) February 2, 2020

