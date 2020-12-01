Getty Images

Hello team, and happy Tuesday.

1. Bit of a diplomatic blow-up over the past 24 hours. A Chinese Foreign Ministry official shared a political cartoon depicting a SAS soldier slitting the throat of an Afghan child with their head wrapped in an Australian flag, as a commentary on Australia’s recent war crimes revelations. This led to an immediate response, with Scott Morrison calling it “truly offensive” and “repugnant”. “The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post. It diminishes them in the world’s eyes,” he said, demanding it be removed.

Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable. pic.twitter.com/GYOaucoL5D — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) November 30, 2020

2. China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday evening fired back. “The Australian side is reacting so strongly to my colleague’s Twitter,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “Does that mean that they think the coldblooded murder of Afghans is justified? The Australian government should feel ashamed of this; they owe an explanation to the world and they should solemnly pledge such crimes will not be repeated.”

3. The squabble comes amid an increasingly frosty relationship between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australia’s $1.1 billion wine industry has been rocked by new tariffs launched by China that will effectively price the market out of demand. Reacting to the news, Treasury Wine Estates CEO Tim Ford said the tariffs would have “a significant impact on many across the industry, costing jobs and hurting regional communities and economies which are the lifeblood of the wine sector.”

4. Qantas confirmed yesterday it will be outsourcing its ground handling staff after bids for the work failed. The airline had allowed in-house and external bids on cost-cutting ground operations to be presented, but none succeeded. “The TWU’s in-house bid claimed that significant savings could be made but it failed to outline sufficient practical detail on how this might be achieved, despite us requesting this information multiple times throughout the process,” Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said in a statement. “This is a dark day,” The Transport Workers’ Union said in a statement.

5. Almost one in five Australians are now holding a buy now, pay later debt, up from one in 10 last year. The growth comes at the expense of credit cards, which have been in steep decline. The average Australian debt grew by more than $12,000 in 2020, according to Canstar.

6. Another shot from a buy now, pay later competitor at big dog Afterpay. This time it’s challenger Douugh, who we’ve covered before. “Afterpay and other buy now, pay later [services] are credit products and they need to stop pretending it isn’t and make sure people can afford it,” said Andy Taylor, Douugh CEO. Miaow.

7. After Victoria announced it would ban school banking programs, the biggest provider of such schemes has expressed its disapproval. The Commonwealth Bank told Business Insider Australia it was “surprised and disappointed” by the state government’s move. “We have been engaging constructively with the ASIC review, refined our program to incorporate or address the initial findings, with submissions from communities, schools and individuals right across the country showing significant support for School Banking.”

8. Bitcoin hit record highs on Monday, surging above $US19,800 to smash its December 2017 peak. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency traded at $US19,843 as of 10:21 a.m ET, bringing the gain for the year to 186%. “The Bitcoin correction didn’t last long, with the cryptocurrency having sights set on new highs once again,” a senior market analyst at OANDA said.

9. Airbnb and DoorDash are expecting higher than estimated valuations in two of the most anticipated market debuts this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. Airbnb plans to target a valuation between $US30 billion to $US33 billion, above its previous $US30 billion estimate. DoorDash is seeking a valuation between $US25 billion to $US28 billion, up from a previous estimate of $US25 billion.

10. Video conferencing company Zoom reported third-quarter earnings on Monday. Revenue for the third-quarter surged 367% to $777.2 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of about $694 million. The company also announced a fourth-quarter forecast above what analysts had expected. Still, shares of Zoom stock fell about 4% following the announcement – possibly more of that vaccine news hangover.

BONUS ITEM

This project is raising some eyebrows this morning.

Port Arthur massacre film to be directed by Snowtown's Justin Kurzel https://t.co/P76lfZbYnD — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) November 30, 2020

