1. It was probably a tedious inevitability Australia would get sucked into the impeachment crisis engulfing Donald Trump. A report in The New York Times alleges that Donald Trump pressed Scott Morrison into working with US Attorney General William Barr to investigate – or help discredit – the origins of the Russia probe. You might recall the whole thing kicked off because of none other than Alexander Downer. The Australian response so far is that we would gladly help Trump with whatever he needed.

BREAKING From an Australian Govt spokesperson “The Aust Govt has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation. The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the President” @SkyNewsAust — Laura Jayes (@ljayes) September 30, 2019

2. The NSW Parliament joint committee into Sydney’s night-time economy (what a mouthful) has handed down its report. No big surprises are contained within – Gladys Berejiklian already announced the lockout laws are to be relaxed earlier this month – but it’s worth seeing how they came to their conclusion. Bonus: you’ll be able to get whisky on the rocks after midnight again like an adult, if that’s your bag.

3. If you were a fan of dialling 1194 to listen to the dulcet tones of ABC broadcaster Richard Peach reading you the time, the fun is over. Last night was the final night the so-called ‘talking clock’ was active. It had been running since 1953. Vale.

4. After 50 years of private ownership, Rip Curl has been sold to Kathmandu. The $350 million deal was finalised on Tuesday, bringing the iconic Aussie surf brand under the auspices of the New Zealand travel and outdoors titan. Rip Curl chief executive officer Michael Daly will continue to lead the brand, and will report to Kathmandu CEO Xavier Simonet.

5. New data from UBS suggests that the lending restrictions implemented after the Royal Commission are incentivising somewhat perverse outcomes. The bank says the percentage of “liar loans” – loans where the mortgagor misleads the bank about their financial situation – has risen to 37%.

6. Forever 21, once one of the fastest-growing fast fashion brands in the world, has filed for bankruptcy. The company will soon cease operations in 40 countries and close up to 350 stores globally. It is seeking private equity support to refinance and restructure the brand, with an aim to keeping some stores open in the United States.

7. Sydney just had its biggest auction weekend in nearly a year, with a 77.7% clearing rate. However, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver pointed to restricted lending, a stock of apartments entering the market and a soft Australian economy as factors constraining any bounce in prices. The rest of the country isn’t pumping quite as hard, either.

8. In news surprising no one, WeWork’s new leadership has shelved the company’s planned IPO entirely – for now. “We have decided to postpone our IPO to focus on our core business, the fundamentals of which remain strong,” the new joint CEOs said in a statement. Reader, the fundamentals are not strong.

9. Apple boasts its shiny new credit card is “created by Apple, not a bank” – but new reporting suggests that might be something of an exaggeration. According to the Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs – the partnering bank – spent $300 million on the card and had “thousands” of engineers working on the project. I guess “created by Goldman Sachs, which is a bank” didn’t have quite the same ring to it.

10. If you or your small business send a lot of packages, this might be of interest to you. Carbon-neutral delivery service Sendle is challenging Australia Post’s recent price hikes by offering to send 250g packages anywhere in the world for $12.95. Not a bad deal.

Here's why flavored water might be eroding your tooth enamel pic.twitter.com/JJ8aggYqDW — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 30, 2019

