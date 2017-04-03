This fear is invalid. Picture: Syfy Films

1. The Turnbull government finally did something. Small businesses will get a reduction in their corporate tax rate to 27.5% for companies with a turnover of up to $10 million. That will be extended gradually to companies with a turnover of up to $50 million over the next couple of years. It’s a pretty big win for the prime minister and and treasurer Scott Morrison as they head into the break ahead of the budget in early May, which means we’ll see a little less of them on the TV for a few weeks. Can we get a hallelujah?

2. To markets, and we’re already into a new quarter in 2017. Australian stocks finished the last one with a bang, with stocks at 23-month highs. This week, the data starts piling up, with building approvals today, AIG PMI, ANZ job ads, the Melbourne Institute’s monthly inflation gauge, and the CoreLogic home value index. And from the rest of the world, all the big PMIs will flow in over the next 24 hours. ASX futures are pointing up for the start of today’s session, the dollar is treading water and iron ore prices hit a multi-month low.

3. As US President Donald Trump comes to terms with the bureaucratic process, here’s a good chance to look at what maketh the man. Last week, his son posted this pic on Instagram:



The other guy in the pic is George Steinbrenner, aka “The Boss”. Trump considered him a rare best friend, and borrowed his “You’re fired” catchphrase from him. Allan Smith looks at how that relationship created the Trump we know today

And Matt Drudge, the owner of the influential Drudge Report, says Trump’s fellow Republicans are sabotaging their leader, and not allowing him to unleash his full charisma. Drudge recommends a visit to Oprah’s couch.

4. Many people don’t even swim in the ocean because they don’t want to be one of the nine attack victims out of millions of swimmers around the nation every year. Likewise, a disproportionately large percentage of Americans were “very afraid” of being a victim of terrorism, without any statistical reason. So, on this day when a Brisbane man just had his kayak bitten in half by a shark, here’s how to get over your fear of scary but remote risks and get back in the ocean.

5. Remember that time when there weren’t any smartphones and you had to find a desk with a computer and log in and all that, just to update your MySpace status? No? Well, you’re in for a shock when the near future arrives, and the smartphone disappears again. Here’s Matt Weinberger on what happens then.

6. All of which actually invalidates this worry about how Samsung, in keeping the headphone jack on its Galaxy S8, could make the future of headphones messier. But promise it’s still interesting.

7. Books! There are 129,864,880 books in the world, so get cracking if you want to read them all. Start with the Twilight series – it’s one of the 12 best on Harry Potter actress Emma Watson’s list. Then tackle these 24 tomes that will change your life forever, according to us.

8. Let’s roll this GIF out one more time:

That’s a pistol-shooting drone invented by a US teen mentalist. And it’s illegal, even in the US. Except in Connecticut, where a bill could be passed in October allowing police to use “remote deadly weapons”. One senator reckons it would be perfect for taking out a campus shooter or the tyre on a kidnapper’s car. What could possibly go wrong?

9. Have you been working hard all your life, trying to get rich? Then chances are, you aren’t rich. Ric Edelman, CEO of Edelman Financial Services, has a new book out about how to manage your cash all through your life, and he shows how working hard is just half of the journey. The other half is “working smart”. Here’s what that actually means.

10. Wrist porn isn’t anywhere near as rude as it sounds. It’s just our words for what went on at Baselworld, the watch industry’s largest expo in Switzerland. Here are the 8 most important watches that starred at this year’s event.

