10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Miranda Kerr says she asks for ‘feedback’. Photo: Getty / File



Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday, with a reminder that it’s April Fool’s Day. Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: There was a 3ft brown snake on the field in the Titans game last night. Ah, Queensland.

Have a great day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.