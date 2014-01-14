10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Serena Williams after beating Australia’s Ash Barty last night at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Photo: Getty / Cameron Spencer
- 52 homes have been lost to bushfires in the Perth hills, with the fire front still a concern. Some 500 people have been affected. The heatwave is rolling in to Victoria, with 40C-plus temperatures expected for the rest of the week and possible catastrophic bushfire conditions on Friday. Adelaide will also be sweltering, but Sydney will benefit from a bit of a sea breeze.
- The real Wolf of Wall St, Jordan Belfort, is living and working in Melbourne, according to a report in the WSJ.
- A report in Fairfax Media says taxpayers were billed tens of thousands of dollars for non-existent electorate work by the wife of former Liberal MP Alex Somlyay.
- None of the federal government’s Commission of Audit findings will be released until May ($). However a Senate committee hearing into the commission starts tomorrow, where there’s likely to be pressure to pull the curtains back on at least some of what they’re up to.
- Shaun McNeil will appear in court today charged with the murder of “coward punch” victim Daniel Christie on New Year’s Eve.
- There are more details about the Australian couple killed in Syria. The Gold Coast Bulletin reports Amira Karroum grew up on the Glitter Strip and went to an Anglican private school, and had lately become a “slave to Allah”.
- It’s bonus time for bankers, with most of the US-based banks delivering their results to local staff over the next two weeks. The AFR reports payments are likely to be flat or slightly down on last year for senior staff($).
- Australia’s Ashleigh Barty was crushed by Serena Williams at the Australian Open last night, with Williams only ceding three games. Novak Djokovic also sailed through.
- Mark Zuckerberg used Biz Stone’s new app Jelly to identify a spider in his shower.
- The photos from the Golden Globes after parties are out this morning. One talking point will be Miranda Kerr.
Bonus item: Selfies are dead; it’s all about the ‘Usie’.
