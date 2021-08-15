Photo by Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Taliban is set to retake power in Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces. Ashraf Ghani, the country’s president, has fled, and a Taliban official announced they will declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The Taliban has advanced rapidly through Afghanistan over the past few weeks.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country for Tajikistan, senior interior ministry official says https://t.co/WPTOR8Oz9D pic.twitter.com/vneyf8QfJf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 15, 2021

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a further one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been secured from Poland. They started arriving last night, and half of them are set to go to NSW, which is battling the country’s largest outbreak. The new doses are on top of the 40 million Pfizer doses that Australia has already contracted to be delivered.

NSW recorded 415 locally acquired cases of coronavirus yesterday, with at least 66 in the community for at least some of their infectious period. The state’s chief health officer, Kerry Chant, delivered a pretty stark warning at yesterday’s presser. “I cannot describe my concern level if we do not drive these cases down,” she said. NSW Police are kicking off tougher enforcement measures under the name “Operation Stay at Home”.

Of these locally acquired cases 139 are linked to a known case or cluster 122 are household contacts and 17 are close contacts & the source of infection for 276 cases is under investigation pic.twitter.com/kU01v5Q9WN — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 15, 2021

Melbourne’s inner south-eastern suburbs are on high alert, after a video appeared to show a crowded engagement party at a private residence despite the city being in lockdown. Authorities say at least one guest has tested positive. Victoria recorded 25 local cases of COVID-19 yesterday, of which 21 were linked to known outbreaks.

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/cPMA8FfJpq — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 14, 2021

Some employers may be free to enforce mandatory employee vaccinations against COVID-19, the Fair Work Ombudsman said at the end of last week. The Ombudsman has provided tier lists indicating how likely those rules are to be “lawful and reasonable”. Unions and business groups have called for further clarity, as the guidelines are not ironclad guarantees of legality. A leading industrial relations lawyer told us last week he thinks mandates would stand up to legal scrutiny.

There are plenty of CEOs backing these sort of mandates, especially in industries hard hit by lockdowns and border closures. Graham Turner, chief executive of travel company Flight Centre, said he can “see nothing wrong with mandatory vaccinations” if it meant freedom for Australians. However, mining companies are more reticent, arguing it will worsen skill shortages.

After the NSW government announced that construction workers would need to be vaccinated to return to work on Wednesday, a Sydney lawyer began raising funds to challenge the mandate. In a 13,000-strong Facebook group, the lawyer encouraged and recruited construction workers to contribute to a class action suit. While some workers and industry bodies have questioned the requirement, construction workers have also told the media they want to get vaccinated so they can return to work.

New research helps put a face to the rise of the new investor shaking up markets and financial services. A freshly-published survey from share trading platform Stake shows the under-40s cohort is self-assured and self-educated, shirking traditional advice and brokerage models. Female investors are worth nearly 64% more than men, with the latter more interested in more speculative and risky assets.

The crypto market’s total value has climbed above $2 trillion for the first time since May. It touched $2.02 trillion on Saturday before slipping slightly to $1.96 trillion on Sunday. Bitcoin, Ether, and other tokens have rebounded in recent weeks as investors have been lured back.

The Delta variant is certainly wreaking havoc around the world. Americans are worried about the economy again, for example. The University of Michigan reported the biggest drop in confidence since April 2020, to its lowest point since 2008. The drop represents “dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end,” economist Richard Curtin said.

BONUS ITEM

A pretty shocking report from 60 Minutes and the Nine papers on Australia’s neo-Nazi scene.