Sam Mooy/Getty Images

TGIF.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will today present a rosier Budget outlook than first anticipated. The Australian Financial Review reports he will deliver a speech suggesting red-hot economic growth, and its resultant tax receipts, will whittle away at earlier projections of a $99 billion Budget deficit. It appears Frydenberg is now playing a familiar tune on Budget management, and he remained cagey on tweaks to the $1,080 low and middle income tax offset. “I’m not going to get on the sticky paper just a week out from the Budget,” he told “Today”.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will lay out his plan for this year's budget today, with reducing debt and cost of living high on the agenda. #9Today pic.twitter.com/smZpDxDJrc — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 17, 2022

Female students of high school economics consistently rank their skills lower than male students, even when quiz results show they know what they’re talking about. A new report from the Reserve Bank of Australia shows a significant “confidence gap” is plaguing female economics students, potentially stopping them from pursuing further study — and limiting the field’s diversity as a result.

Here’s a fascinating look at how Zip is handling its share price downturn. Investors have shied from tech growth stocks and shown skepticism to buy now, pay later providers as interest rate hikes loom. Those fluctuations have been “violent and vicious”, Zip co-founder Larry Diamond told The Fin, but he said reduced credit limits and tightened sign-up criteria could stem the tide of bad debt accrued on its BNPL platform.

Australian coal miners are reportedly fielding requests from European nations looking to limit their reliance on Russian resources. The Age reports major producers like Whitehaven and New Hope confirmed they have received requests from the region in recent weeks. Resource prices have soared as a result of sanctions placed on Russia, which maintains its unprovoked war on Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Australian properties could become uninsurable by the end of the decade as extreme weather events rise in severity and frequency. Nine News reports consultancy Climate Evaluation has run the numbers on Brisbane, where 50,000 homes are now deemed high risk. Rising premiums have already forced thousands of Australian homeowners and businesses to simply go without, raising the risk of catastrophic financial losses.

More on the climate housing crisis. Most Australian rental homes are routinely exceeding the recommended safe maximum temperature of 25°C, a new report says. Social services advocates have called for a mandate ensuring landlords provide living environments with adequate cooling systems, but no state or territory has ironclad cooling rules.

The first day of an inquiry into Sydney’s Star Casino license was a doozy. The SMH reports the inquiry heard evidence the casino duped banks by listing gambling transactions as simple hotel expenses, helping international high rollers bend the rules. The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority kicked off the inquiry last year, following media reports alleging money laundering and other illegal activity took place at the venue. “The Star works closely with authorities including law-enforcement agencies and is committed to transparent engagement with regulators,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Australia’s unemployment rate has fallen, again, to just 4%. The Australian Bureau of Statistics confirmed the 14-year-low on Thursday. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% in February, spurred by the retraction of Omicron-era restrictions. Some bank projections suggest the rate could fall to 3.8%, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

That labour market tightness is wreaking havoc on some hospitality operators. The Age reports major venues are splashing the cash on overseas campaigns to entice international workers to fill the gaps. Unions say regulators must keep an eye on the potential exploitation of migrant workers.

Want to know how much Silicon Valley tech workers make a year? I wish I didn’t read this, but here you go.

BONUS ITEM

Despatches from the front line.

There is an Irish lad who set up a Go Fund Me to support his joining the Ukrainian Reddit Legion but really he is hiding in a forest outside his hometown posting blurry selfies in camo fatigues and spending the money on MDMA. — Маддй (@mrsrealismfan) March 16, 2022

