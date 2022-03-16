Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

G’day.

The federal government is considering one-off payments to ease cost-of-living pressures for some of Australia’s most vulnerable groups. The Fin reports the Coalition is mulling over the option ahead of the Federal Budget, with a cut to the fuel excise also in the mix to take the edge off rising inflation.

The federal government is also tipped to impose sanctions on Russian gas and mineral industrialists who avoided Australia’s recent oligarch crackdown. The Sydney Morning Herald reports lawmakers are now considering the case of Putin-linked Oleg Deripaska, whose company has a stake in a Queensland alumina refinery. Earlier, The Guardian heard from advocates who couldn’t make sense of why some oligarchs have faced sanctions, while others with Australian resource interests had escaped the harshest penalties.

International consumer advocacy groups are calling for stricter regulation of the buy now, pay later industry. Choice, a member of the consortium, today presented evidence that around 15% of local users have missed a payment, and 78% of those consumers experienced financial hardship as a result. They want BNPL operators to face the same enforcement measures placed on traditional credit providers.

The Sydney rail stoush continues. Nine News reports the Rail, Tram & Bus Union will today meet with Transport Minister David Elliott today after the union said they would engage in further industrial action. The union wants the state government to institute fare-free Fridays to apologise to commuters for recent disruptions; Elliott says he would commit to the measure for the rest of 2022, if the union holds off on further industrial action.

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency has revealed its new list of corporate gender equality leaders for 2022, including ING Bank, vitamin manufacturer Blackmores, and fleet vehicle financing service Eclipx. A dozen companies have joined the ranks, earning plaudits for their commitments to erasing the gender pay gap and championing women in leadership positions. The agency said companies awarded the ‘yellow tick’ demonstrate better equity outcomes than their peers.

Would you believe that regional Australia is set to suffer as a result of surging inflation? The Australian Financial Review reports Infrastructure Australia has warned the cost of bringing regional infrastructure up-to-date will rise as the demand for labour, materials, and machinery increases. A lack of adequate housing was also highlighted as a potential economic drag.

In case you missed it: New Zealand has accelerated its plan to re-welcome Australian tourists. Australian visitors will be permitted into the country, without quarantine, from midnight on April 12. Better get planning that ski trip.

The return of New Zealand, starting 13 April. We can’t wait to welcome you back to our shores. It’s been a little while, so here’s a round up of what happened last time we were together. #NZWelcomeDay pic.twitter.com/9vHPiuNfdV — New Zealand 🇳🇿 (@PureNewZealand) March 16, 2022

The US Federal Reserve jacked up interest rates for the first time since 2018. In a move designed to address mounting inflation, the Fed set the rate to a range of 0.25% to 0.50%, up from 0.0% to 0.25%. US stocks lifted on the news, which was accompanied by a bullish assessment of the economy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Now, as always, the focus is on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and its adherence to a wait-and-see rate hike policy.

Russia bombed a theatre housing hundreds of sheltering Ukrainians, an act of violence Ukraine described as a war crime. Local authorities said Russian forces bombed the building in the encircled port city of Mariupol overnight. The number of casualties is not yet known.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has directly called for bolstered US support. In a speech streamed before the US Congress, Zelenskyy likened Russia’s attacks on Ukraine to both 9/11 and Pearl Harbour. “I call on you to do more,” he said, per The Age. To date, US and the NATO coalition have been reluctant to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move which would effectively permit NATO aircraft to shoot Russian planes out of the sky.

BONUS ITEM

