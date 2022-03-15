Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Good morning. Let’s get straight to it…

Australia’s housing market is worth almost $10 trillion. The sector added roughly $2 trillion over the year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, handily breaking the annual record. But explosive price growth could face some turbulence in the new year if affordability worsens further.

Banks extended their financing towards highly-leveraged borrowers in the December quarter. The Sydney Morning Herald reports Australian Prudential and Regulation Authority (APRA) figures show mortgage lending to borrowers seeking loans worth more than six times their income grew in the final months of 2021. However, analysts say the rate of growth in this kind of lending has slowed. New lending handbrakes are in place, and interest hikes loom, after all.

One more on housing pressures. Fresh figures from SQM Research show national rental vacancy rates dropped 1.2% in February, bringing them to their lowest level since 2006. Rental prices are spiking as a result, putting pressure on households which already did it tough through the pandemic. The situation is especially dire in regional Australia.

Local manufacturers are facing the sharpest material and labour cost pressures in nearly 50 years. Those are the findings of the latest Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and Westpac Survey of Industrial Trends, which found businesses expect input costs to eat into profits through 2022.

With inflation mounting, the ACCI has also urged Canberra to rein in spending for this month’s Federal Budget. Speaking after the report was released, ACCI chief Andrew McKellar said further economic stimulus could tip the balance. Supply-side capacity and boosted productivity should be key concerns, he said. You can read more from The Age. In light of those inflation pressures, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese today framed the upcoming election around cost of living concerns.

Everything is going up except your pay. A Labor Government will lower the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/pyLYMiC4DR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 15, 2022

The estimated insurance bill from the major flooding in Queensland and northern New South Wales has surpassed $2.1 billion. The Insurance Council of Australia said insurers have received in excess of 140,000 claims, with the total number of claims expected to surge further in the coming days. Domain reports some mortgage brokers are now taking a more cautious view of loans in flood-prone regions.

A legal precedent suggesting Australian lawmakers have a duty of care to future generations when deliberating on climate-impacting projects was overturned on appeal. The original ruling found Environment Minister Sussan Ley ought to consider the lives of today’s children when considering the proposed expansion of a coal mine, which would contribute to global carbon emissions. The full bench of the Federal Court yesterday reversed that landmark ruling, The Australian Financial Review reports. One presiding judge said it was the role of governments to rule on such policy decisions, not the courts.

New data shows the enthusiasm young women have for ETF investments. Investment Trends data, obtained by The Fin, demonstrates number of female ETF holders doubled to more than 400,000 in 2021. The age of new women investors fell, too, showing the appetite for retail investment in a high-growth period.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says surrendering Russian troops will be treated with dignity. In a new video address, Zelenskyy said invading forced will be granted “a chance to survive”. Heavy Russian bombing of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv continues, pushing the city to enforce a lengthy curfew.

Drone footage from the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol shows the extent of Russia’s bombardment. Local authorities estimate as many as 2,500 civilians have died from the offensive.

BONUS ITEM

People across the globe are booking trips with Ukrainian AirBnB hosts to provide financial support. Here’s one AirBnB user’s experience with the novel form of monetary aid.