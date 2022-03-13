Communities in QLD and NSW are still reeling from the floods. (Photo by Peter Wallis/Getty Images)

Russia has stepped up its assault on Ukraine. Strikes on a major military base close to the Polish border killed at least 35 people and injured 134 more on Monday. As the conflict enters its 18th day, the UN estimates almost 2.6 million people have now fled since the start of the invasion.

Software company Oracle has joined a growing number of global corporations ceasing operations in Russia in response to the conflict. It responded to a tweet from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also directed at Microsoft and SAP, urging the company to halt its operations in Russia.

Oracle has ended all operations in the Russian Federation.

Access to support has been cut off and software updates and patches are no longer available for download. Oracle has suspended all consulting and advanced customer support services. (2/4) — Oracle (@Oracle) March 13, 2022

Criticism of the Morrison government’s response to the floods disaster in Queensland and Northern NSW continues. A group of the nation’s top emergency chiefs have criticised the Coalition’s “fumbling” response to the floods disaster, according to Guardian Australia. They join a growing chorus of angry voices exposing the lack of coordination between NSW and the federal government.

Adding to the evidence, the Sydney Morning Herald reported this morning NSW made three formal requests for the Australian Defence Force to help in flood-ravaged Lismore on February 27 and did not hear back from their federal counterparts. The state was offered fewer than 300 ADF troops the same day the federal government publicly said it had 2,000 ready to go.

The drumroll of higher inflation continues; it’s now impacting the price of baked beans and spaghetti. SPC boss Robert Giles told The Australian Financial Review it has been forced to pass on costs to consumers, with the price of around 100 household staples including SPC baked beans set to rise by 20%.

And aș soaring petrol prices place pressure on Morrison to soften the impact on consumers, the Australian Automobile Association has warned it could face unintended consequences if the federal government chooses to follow New Zealand in cutting the fuel excise to ease petrol price pressure.

Mike Cannon-Brookes and “Twiggy” Forrest have joined forces to create the world’s biggest energy grid. A $30 billion plan to build a giant solar farm in northern Australia has been boosted by a major capital raise from the pair.

Crypto gets a namecheck from the US. Biden last week issued a presidential executive order to the US Treasury and regulatory agencies to co-ordinate regulation of digital assets. The US says it is keen to follow the approach to developing a regulatory framework taken in Australia, but some have noted the announcement offers nothing more tangible that an acknowledgment crypto exists by the Biden administration.

Online learning looks like it’s here to stay. In another sign the pandemic has reshaped entire industries, the number of of Australians studying online has doubled in the past four years. That’s according to the ABS, which found that for the first time, 55% of surveyed Australians said their work-related training was done virtually.

China’s COVID cases doubled yesterday to the highest levels in two years. The country’s ‘COVID zero’ policy has been tested in recent weeks as case numbers have surged, forcing lockdowns in virus hotspots.

BONUS ITEM

Entrepreneurial young Australians are building ‘hype houses’ for budding startup founders, entrepreneurs and creators. Gen Z tech and startup community Earlywork has announced it will pilot a group of co-living houses in Wollongong. Startup podcast The Sachin and Adam Show says they are doing the same with a sharehouse in Sydney’s inner city. “We believe that co-living can be the ultimate form on co-learning for anyone creating something new,” Earlywork’s founders said.

