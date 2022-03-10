NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Hello, all.

Leaders across the political divide are mourning the loss of Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching. The Victorian politician died Thursday of a suspected heart attack. She was 52. Kitching has been remembered for her fierce advocacy on human rights issues, and her recent role in passing legislation which sanctions human rights abusers.

The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague Senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2022

Deeply shocked & saddened at the tragic & untimely death of my friend Kimberley Kitching. She was a warrior for her cause, a friend of freedom & a true patriot who had an enormous impact in her short time in the Senate. A huge loss to the parliament, the ALP & her family. — James Paterson (@SenPaterson) March 10, 2022

National Cabinet will today consider a $2 billion plan to boost Australia’s defences against a winter COVID-19 onslaught. The Australian Financial Review reports public health experts are worried about a new offshoot of the Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than the original.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended without a clear resolution. Foreign ministers from each nation left a 90-minute discussion in Turkey without committing to a ceasefire, The Fin reports. Earlier, Russia disputed the circumstances around its bombing of a Ukrainian maternity hospital.

The NSW Government will offer rent support to those impacted by recent flooding. Premier Dominic Perrottet yesterday announced applicants will receive up to 16 weeks of support, starting at $6,000 for singles, and capping out at around $18,000 for families. The package, half-funded by Canberra, is expected to provide $551 million in support.

Perrottet said thousands of homes in the Northern Rivers region have been deemed uninhabitable due to flooding. That will only exacerbate the rental crisis outlined by the latest PropTrack data. In February, year-on-year rental listings fell 7.2% in regional NSW, PropTrack data shows.

Reserve Bank of Australia’s deputy governor Guy Debelle will leave the central bank to join Fortescue. In a statement provided by the RBA, Debelle said his role, starting in June, will allow him to meaningfully address climate change. His decision comes as something of a surprise, as onlookers expected Debelle to eventually take over as RBA governor.

More big news from another Australian resources giant. Rio Tinto is “terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” it said. The firm is reviewing its partnership with Russian firm Rusal over its joint aluminium interests, as international business pressure on Russia heats up.

As sky-high insurance premiums force some SMEs to go without, Business NSW has suggested the taxpayer could step in. The government could underwrite some business risks, the advocacy group said, expanding coverage to operators priced out of coverage. Thursday’s statement arrived as the insurance industry tallied more than 10,000 new flood-related claims.

Two quick hits to demonstrate the Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impact on commodity prices. The first: a wheat ETF temporarily ran out of shares to sell as investors sought to profit from grain shortages.

And oil sanctions are likely to push petrol prices in California to $US7 a gallon, or roughly $AU2.50 a litre. That’s pretty pricey, all things considered.

BONUS ITEM

Is your teen texting about changes in RBA leadership? GTFO-Guy To Fortescue OMG

GTG-Guy To Go

DTF-Deputy To Fortescue Know the signs! — Matt Cowgill (@MattCowgill) March 10, 2022

