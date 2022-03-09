Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Huge military spending is on the cards. Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly proposed the expansion of the Australian Defence Force from around 60,000 troops to 80,000 by 2040. The Age reports the estimated cost is around $38 billion. An “increasingly uncertain” world means “it’s important we take steps now to protect our people and our national interest over the coming decades,” Morrison said. Further details will arrive in the March 29 Federal Budget.

Australians must be prepared to cop those costs into the future, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. Speaking at the The Australian Financial Review Platinum 70 Dinner Wednesday night, Frydenberg said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have an unavoidable impact on commodity prices, and expanded defence spending is a necessary facet of a “new economic era”.

A quick note on those rising prices. Analysts who spoke to the Nine papers speculated Australian motorists can expect petrol prices to hit $2.50 a litre in the next few weeks. The Russian invasion (and the sanctions levelled against the nation) have pushed the price of crude oil up, and producers are more than happy to elevate prices as a result. Other oil producing nations are slated to boost production by mid-year, potentially easing pain at the pump / belligerence at the bowser / struggles at the servo.

The rising cost of petrol, and a slew of other inflationary pressures, means an interest rate hike is “plausible” in 2022. That’s straight from Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe. But — and there is always a but — Lowe said the central bank is focused on more than just spiking commodity prices, and wants to see proof recent inflation isn’t transient. More to the point, the central bank is still waiting for wages to rise before lifting the rate from just 0.1%.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new multi-million dollar package of flood support measures. Funding will go towards Flooding in NSW’s Northern Rivers region “overwhelmed everything” at “an alarming and disturbing pace,” he said in Lismore on Wednesday. But a national emergency declaration and new funding came too late for some Lismore residents, who vocally protested the Prime Minister’s appearance in town.

The PM came to Lismore he will not talk to the community. The community who nearly drowned. The community who came to talk to him. To talk about what they need. He sent 50 police instead. pic.twitter.com/juF3Wff8xu — Sue Higginson (@SueHigginson_) March 9, 2022

Critics have lashed the federal government’s response to other flood-impacted regions. Nine News reports residents of Mullumbimby, the Tweed Shire, and Murwillumbah say they’ve been largely ignored by financial support measures and other relief efforts. “We’ve got people here now who have no homes, they have no food, they have no money,” NSW Labor MP Justine Elliott said.

Won’t somebody please think of the real estate industry? The Real Estate Institute of Australia yesterday called on state and federal governments to make boosted housing supply a priority. Affordability is a key concern. “We are urging governments to get on the front foot with this issue by prioritising housing supply shortages which is the most effective way of getting affordability under control,” REIA president Hayden Groves said Wednesday. Remarkably, this suggests the real estate industry is now too hot for the real estate industry.

Some figures to back that up: the number of new apartment construction commitments on the east coast has fallen, potentially leading to a major shortfall in a couple of years’ time. You can read more about those estimates, from consultancy firm Charter Keck Cramer, in the Fin.

The number of Australians working multiple jobs hit a new record high in the December quarter. Fresh Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show 867,000 folks had more than one title over the final months of 2021. Unions have responded with dismay, suggesting the rise of the gig economy and the atomisation of labour are net negatives. The figures are probably good news for platforms which struggle with concepts like “employee” and “superannuation”, though.

New brutality in Ukraine. Russia bombed a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol, local media reports. Footage posted to social media by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows the facility’s devastated interior.

Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity. pic.twitter.com/FoaNdbKH5k — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

BONUS ITEM

More than a century after it fell under Antarctic ice, scientists say they have discovered the shipwreck of the Endurance — the vessel used in Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated trek.

