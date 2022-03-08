James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Some flooding updates. Sydney commuters have been urged to stay home, if possible, with severe weather conditions expected to impact train services through Wednesday. Transport Minister David Elliott today implored workers to stay put, if they can. “We’ve got forecasts of 100km/h of winds expected,” he told radio station 2GB.

Severe weather conditions are currently affecting the network with significant disruptions and larger than normal service gaps. Please avoid any non-essential travel and if you have to travel, plan ahead and leave plenty of extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/gp9JEiDkbS — T1 Sydney Trains (@T1SydneyTrains) March 8, 2022

Sixty-one evacuation orders were in place across New South Wales as of 6am this morning. Nine News reports NSW SES services responded to 3,000 calls for help in the prior 24 hours. Residents of Hawkesbury, north-west of Sydney, are bracing for the worst flooding in at least 40 years. Seven people have died in NSW as a result of the floods. In Queensland, that number is 13.

Both state and federal governments have faced criticism for their handling of the disaster. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet yesterday said his state’s response was not up to snuff, admitting its reaction to disasters had not improved since the Black Summer fires. Despite criticism levelled at the Army’s response, some 250 ADF troops are on standby in Sydney, Brigadier Robert Lording told 2GB this morning.

Australia could reap massive economic benefits by improving capital allocation to businesswomen. That’s the word from the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson, who used an International Women’s Day address to call for more equitable access to funding. From a survey of more than 600 Australian small businesses owned and led by women, 43% said access to funding was a major impediment to their company’s growth.

Inflation threatens to hit a 12-year high. Beyond the human toll of the flood disaster and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both events are elevating commodity prices. Whether those pressures are transitory or not, there’s now even more pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to readjust its interest rate prognostications.

Weirdly, there is some good news for airline passengers, though. The arrival of new budget carrier Bonza, an expansion of domestic flight routes, and renewed travel in 2022 all bode well for consumers, according to a new ACCC report. Get booking, I suppose.

On the Russian resources beat: The United States and the United Kingdom have both pledged to ban Russian oil imports. Neither nation imports as much as, say, China, or even The Netherlands, but it’s a telling move nonetheless. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked both nations, urging others to follow suit.

Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

The Age has run the numbers on the federal government’s expected interest bill for 2022-2023. It’s close to $30 billion, according to their calculations, eclipsing the amount Australia spends on its aged care sector. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said his government, if re-elected, would not go down the path of austerity in response. We’ll see about that one!

A couple of tidbits from a new Responsible Investment Association Australasia report. As per the The Australian Financial Review: a survey found almost three in four Australians are concerned their banks are greenwashing…

… And from The Age: one in five Millennial and Gen Z investors have chosen to put their hard-earned cash into ‘ethical’ investment vehicles. Only one in seven Baby Boomers reported the same.

Kicked out of your Spotify account this morning? You weren’t the only one. The streaming giant reported an issue early this morning. The cause isn’t immediately clear, but it did temporarily stop me from punishing the Business Insider Australia office with my taste in music.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! Keep an eye on the latest updates here: https://t.co/Flg90pl668 — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) March 8, 2022

