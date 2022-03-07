Dan Peled/Getty Images

Good morning, and happy International Women’s Day.

More residents of south-west Sydney were evacuated overnight due to flood warnings. The NSW SES issued the orders for those in parts of East Hills, Chipping Norton, Georges Hall, Holsworthy, Lansvale, Milperra, Moorebank, Warwick Farm, Pleasure Point, Picnic Point, Croki, and Camden. The Sydney Morning Herald reports East Hills residents were urged to flee at 2.30am this morning. NSW SES officials said the organisation had completed 100 flood rescues in the 24 hours to 6.30am. More rain is expected through Tuesday.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning update: currently the heaviest rainfall is over the #Illawarra & northern #SouthCoast districts. The situation is being monitored closely, and warnings for intense rainfall may be issued if required. Updates: https://t.co/jJWt2w3VPL pic.twitter.com/HVv2D8ppVr — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 7, 2022

Australian Defence Force Major General David Thomae apologised to residents of the NSW Northern Rivers region who feel the Army hasn’t done its best to support them. Video emerged on Monday of uniformed troops filming themselves unloading a trailer, sparking a flurry of criticism on social media. “I am very sorry for all of those people who have felt that they haven’t been supported,” Thomae told reporters, according to The Guardian. “I empathise completely with their plight.” Defence Minister Peter Dutton was more staunch in his support. “It’s a phenomenal effort by the ADF, but it’s a necessary one, because people are in the darkest hour and we want to help them get into a position of recovery and get back on their feet,” he told “Today” Tuesday morning.

"Whatever it takes to provide support to people in flood affected areas." Defence Minister speaks on the government's response to flood affected communities and continuing to provide support. #9Today pic.twitter.com/l6OgrazZbp — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 7, 2022

Here’s a deeper look at the leading public figures demanding the federal government do more to ensure the safety of women in Australian life. The campaign urges the government implement the 55 recommendations in the government’s [email protected] report, act on the National Plan for First Nations Women and Girls, eliminate the gender pay gap including necessary legal reform, and expand paid parental leave. In addition, the group calls for expanded provision of domestic violence leave, and boosted consent education in schools.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will reportedly call on Australian businesses to drop the “just on time” supply chain model, boosting their own self-sufficiency. The Australian Financial Review reports the PM will share those comments at the paper’s conference. The gist: local businesses could potentially ward off the worst supply chain shocks of another pandemic if they work with like-minded nations beforehand. Separately, evidence from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia suggests some firms are looking ahead. “Businesses — both small and large — are now buying equipment and machinery months in advance in response to supply constraints,” said Grant Cairns, the bank’s executive general manager of business lending.

CBD office occupancy is still below 50% in most capital cities, but it’s on the rebound. The Fin reports Adelaide and Brisbane saw the biggest upticks in January, hitting 47% and 41% full, respectively. However, the full impact of NSW and Victoria’s back to work push is yet to be seen.

There is some data suggesting the Melbourne CBD is recovering, though. The Age reports NAB point of sale data shows sales increased 5% in the five days to Friday last week. Alcohol sales rose 19% on Friday compared to the prior week. COVID-19 fears abound, of course, but there are some fragile signs of a metro region comeback.

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has blocked tens of thousands of crypto wallets tied to Russian users linked to illicit activity. A spokesperson told Insider the decision was not the direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but rather was part of a wider effort to combat fraudulent activity on the exchange. It’s interesting timing nonetheless, as mainstream payment platforms Visa and Mastercard have severed their services in Russia, owing to sanctions levelled against the nation in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

A bit more detail about Australia’s nuclear submarine aspirations. Morrison on Monday confirmed $10 billion in funding to transition into its nuclear warship era, including the construction of a new base on the east coast. However, Adelaide’s existing sub-building workforce is still in the dark over its involvement in the government’s nuclear plans.

Most Australian business leaders would let customers pay with crypto if digital assets were regulated. That’s one finding from a fresh Swyftx survey, which also found 77% of survey participants expect crypto to be a mainstream part of the financial sector in five years. The data gives credence to the idea that local firms are really waiting for regulatory clarity before going all-in on crypto.

Looking for a visualisation of Russia’s invasion? This map pack, compiled by Insider, is a decent place to start.

BONUS ITEM

Unreal.

https://t.co/yRM5P88bGr found the woman who knocked down a Russian drone with a jar of pickled tomatoes. She wants to set the record straight: those were NOT picked cucumbers. The gist of her story is in this thread 1/https://t.co/13txRgttLt — Katya Gorchinskaya (@kgorchinskaya) March 7, 2022

