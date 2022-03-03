Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Hello, all.

First to the floods: $435 million in NSW and federal government money will go towards flood relief in the state. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the joint fund on Thursday, as metropolitan Sydney largely dodged extreme downpours and further flash flooding. The package will go towards grants for small businesses, primary producers, local governments, and community recovery efforts, The Australian Financial Review reports. To the north, residents of south-east Queensland have been told to prepare for more severe thunderstorms today.

Some supermarket shelves are empty. Nine News reports grocery deliveries in flood-impacted Queensland and NSW’s far north coast have been disrupted by the disaster. “I do expect we will see some supply challenges for the next couple of weeks,” Woolworths director of stores Jeanette Fenske said. “But I think as the rain subsides and the water recedes we will continue to see a little bit of improvement every day.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned the morale of invading Russian forces. Ukraine claims the resolve and aggression of ground troops does not match that of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “These are not warriors, they are just lost children,” Zelensky said in a video posted to social media. That strong statement came after Russian forces captured the city of Kherson.

The conflict is likely to bolster export prices for Australian fossil fuels, economists say. Sanctions on Russia have diminished the nation’s export capacities. The Age reports prices for coal hit a record high this week, with LNG prices at a six-month peak, potentially benefiting local producers.

Inflationary pressures are being felt at home. Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, Coles chief executive Steven Cain said fuel price hikes, plus increasing labour costs, will stick around. Those costs will eventually be passed on at the checkout, he said, potentially tweaking discretionary shopping habits.

A major Australian superannuation fund announced plans to dump its Russian holdings. Australian Retirement Trust, the new amalgamation of QSuper and Sunsuper, is set to divest $133 million in assets held across Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Chief investment officer Ian Patrick said no more than 0.2% of its holdings are tied up in the region. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said it will “not be taking any action against trustees who seek to divest Russian assets” in light of the crisis.

A powerful institutional investing group has released a new set of climate disclosure standards. The Investor Group on Climate Change, whose members represent $33 trillion in funds under management, on Thursday delivered five expectations for Australia’s listed companies. The group hopes the list will clarify what investors want to see in annual reports. At the same time, Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Joe Longo indicated the corporate watchdog plans to crack down on ‘greenwashing’ in 2022.

The number of hospitality and tourism sector job listings grew 20.1% over February, Seek said. With the border freshly reopened to vaccinated visa holders, it appears employers are rushing to fill positions left vacant through two years of near-zero tourism. All told, total job listings in February 2022 sat 35.8% higher than at the same point last year.

Experts have warned of a rental availability crisis. Sydney’s rental market availability has tightened to its lowest point since 2017 at 1.7%, a new Domain report said; as supplies dry up, rents are slated to rise, punishing tenants struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

At least renters don’t need to worry about their yachts being seized by the US government, I suppose. A bill under consideration by Congress would permit the feds to seize the high-valued assets of Russian nationals, including bank accounts, real estate and super yachts. “I think it’s a good idea to seize assets of those close to Putin,” Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio told Insider.

BONUS ITEM

The floor of Sydney’s Enmore Theatre caved in last night. Glad nobody was hurt.

BREAKING: The floor of the Enmore Theatre has just collapsed. No injuries reported, the event occured just two songs into tonight's Genesis Owusu gig. pic.twitter.com/14TrjoC0zH — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) March 3, 2022