Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions have been extended another week, after Victoria tallied 20 new local cases on Wednesday. The lockdown is now set to last until at least 11:59pm on Thursday 19 August. The discovery of new ‘mystery’ cases is a “real concern”, Premier Daniel Andrews said. The state recorded 21 cases today.

Reported yesterday: 21 new local cases and 2 interstate acquired.

– 25,418 vaccine doses were administered

– 45,408 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/7qCj2cXwb7 — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 11, 2021

The NSW government has flagged tougher lockdown enforcement is likely on the way. More than 350,000 people across the Inner West, Burwood and Bayside LGAs have been warned they could face tighter restrictions, while more travel rules and a stronger ADF presence are also being countenanced. The state recorded 344 new cases yesterday, of whom 65 were infectious in the community. Two more people died.

NSW recorded 344 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 115 are linked to a known case or cluster – 97 household contacts & 18 are close contacts – & the source of infection for 229 cases is under investigation

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the moratorium on evictions for retail and commercial tenancies will “absolutely” be extended. She also apologised for the backlog on applications. “I understand more than a billion dollars has gone out already, I know it’s little consolation for those still waiting,” she told 2GB radio this morning. “I apologise for anybody who has been stressing out about that.”

The value of Australia’s residential property market is likely to hit $9 trillion by the end of the year, according to new CoreLogic data. It’s a huge number, and all the bigger considering we only hit the $8 trillion mark in March. Trends that led to the surging property prices are continuing to result in “some extraordinary figures in the housing market,” CoreLogic’s head of research Eliza Owen said.

South Australia will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to anyone aged 16 and over from next week, becoming the first state or territory to do so. The change means anyone under 60 in South Australia will be able to get either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine from Monday. Those over 60 will have access to AstraZeneca.

The NSW government is not tallying the number of teachers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Education Department has confirmed. The confirmation comes days before thousands of Year 12 students are scheduled to return to in-person learning across the state, despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Teachers’ unions have challenged the decision to return to in-person learning, and have called for teachers to join vaccine prioritisation lists.

Australia’s next wave of neobanks – should there be one – will face even greater obstacles in getting approved, thanks to new licensing changes. Updating the requirements on Wednesday, APRA now demands all new banks have a tested “income-generating asset” such as loans before they can be approved to offer their services to the public. It certainly seems as if the regulator has learned a thing or two from the collapse of Xinja, which burned through acres of cash without having a sustainable revenue-generating product to support the expenditure.

Work perks have been transformed during the pandemic, as employees demand more than just a weekly pay packet. New research suggests Australians are not only looking for new jobs, but also a workplace that will treat them as something more than a cog in the machine. Flexibility reigns as the number one thing workers are looking for right now, and the tight labour market means they’re in a position to demand it. Here’s how some of Australia’s best workplaces are sweetening the deal.

Achieving herd immunity is “not a possibility” with the Delta variant, according to the lead developer of the AstraZeneca shot. That is because the variant can be transmitted by vaccinated people, Sir Andrew Pollard said.“We don’t have anything which will stop that transmission,” he said. However, vaccines still achieve their core purpose of preventing serious illness and death. Pollard said efforts must now be made to live with the virus on those terms.

Every US state is at high risk from COVID-19 amid the spread of the Delta variant, according to a leading US non-profit. Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida are at the “severe” level, Covid Act Now’s data shows. This is despite the US being more vaccinated compared to Australia. Risk depends on case rate, infections, data quality, ICU capacity, vaccinations and socio-economic factors.

BONUS ITEM

There are plenty of people who didn’t like Jeff Bezos’ joyride into space. Chief among them are some Prime subscribers. “You guys, I just canceled my Amazon Prime membership and feel GREAT about it,” one such customer said in a private Facebook group post. “I am over paying to shop on a website and/or for a zillionaire’s rocket ride. Just had to tell the world I guess.”