Half a million NSW residents are now under flood evacuation orders or warnings. Regions in Sydney’s north-west and south-west were put on high alert overnight, with the NSW SES urging residents of the following areas to evacuate by 9am today:

Londonderry

Eastern parts of Vineyard

Parts of Holsworthy

Parts of East Hills

Sandy Point

Parts of Pleasure Point

Parts of Mulgrave

Parts of North Richmond

Parts of Shanes Park

Parts of South Maroota.

Impacted residents should keep a close eye on the NSW SES website for updates throughout the day.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet today said the situation will get worse before it gets better. The Bureau of Meteorology warns moderate to severe thunderstorms in Sydney this morning may lead to further flash flooding. Earlier, the Bureau confirmed flooding in southwest Sydney has surpassed that experienced in March 2021.

Major Flooding is occurring in southwest Sydney exceeding March 2021 levels with Major Flood warnings in place. It's raining, with some areas hit harder than others and more rain on its way. Keep a serious eye on the warnings and forecasts: https://t.co/2qM1QRn3xE @NSWSES pic.twitter.com/37j66m7iHA — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 2, 2022

Brisbane is slated to face further rainfall and the potential for renewed flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology today noted that “intense rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones” are likely for the CBD and surrounding regions. Residents had just begun surveying flood damage on Wednesday.

⚠️⛈️Severe Thunderstorm Warning UPDATE: Very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones are are forecast to affect #Brisbane CBD #Cleveland #Sandgate #Maroochydore. Warnings: https://t.co/CinugnxqkN pic.twitter.com/kb7dgZ7eC5 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 2, 2022

On the other side of the map: Western Australia reopened its borders overnight for the first time in nearly 700 days. Triple vaccinated visitors are now permitted entry to the state, pending a negative COVID-19 rapid test result upon arrival. Premier Mark McGowan said he expected 28,000 people to enter the state in the coming days, marking the end of one of the world’s most stringent hard border policies.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be a “prologue to a greater European or even global massacre”. That claim comes from Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, who penned a New York Times column calling for further international action against Russia. Yermak thanked the nations, including Australia, which have vowed to provide armament to Ukrainian forces. “But it’s not enough,” he said; even harsher sanctions are required to “show Russia — in painful terms — the mistake it has made.”

Russia claims 500 of its troops have died during the invasion. Ukraine puts that number closer to 6,000. Senior US officials have urged the outside world to show skepticism towards Russia’s stated figures. As open conflict carries into its second week, the actual human toll remains unclear.

Australia’s gross domestic product increased 3.4% in the December quarter of 2021. New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that increase was largely driven by household consumption. The bounce-back from the September quarter, which saw Australia’s economy shrink 1.9%, shows “Australia’s recovery from COVID outperforming all major advanced economies,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Local beef consumers appear willing to put red meat on their plates no matter the cost. A new Rabobank report found red meat costs are spiking due to labour shortages, container costs, and a host of other inflationary pressures. However, consumers don’t seem to care; moreover, those price rises have largely been driven by diners themselves. “Consumers’ willingness to pay for beef across most markets has been phenomenal… maybe we have not reached the limit yet,” the report said.

Australia has a new fintech unicorn. Zeller, which aims to offer an all-in-one banking and payments system to businesses, cracked the $1 billion valuation mark after completing a successful $100 million Series B round. The Australian Financial Review reports it attained unicorn status faster than any other Australian startup to date.

Local players in the crypto space have called for “heavily beefed up requirements for an Australian crypto market licence,” Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg said. Addressing the APAC Blockchain conference on Wednesday, Bragg said the sector has an appetite for core standards, auditing, and risk assessments in the largely unregulated space. “If we get this right, we’ll find Aussie crypto exposure running through businesses domiciled in New South Wales, not New York,” Bragg said.

