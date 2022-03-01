James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Sydney is bracing for a ‘rain bomb’ as the east coast flood disaster continues. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the city could face as much as 120mm of rainfall on Wednesday. Flash flooding warnings are in place for the metro region, the Hunter, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of the Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands regions. Further north, evacuation orders are in place for Ballina. One person has died in NSW due to flooding. In Queensland, authorities say nine people have lost their lives.

#SevereWeatherWarning re-issued for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for the east coast from the #Hunter to the #SouthCoast. More detail here: https://t.co/Dl3rOfhdwO pic.twitter.com/xRZpbFxGQh — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) March 1, 2022

The number of insurance claims linked to the flooding doubled on Tuesday. The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) on Tuesday revealed it has received some 31,000 claims linked to the disaster. That’s far more claims than insurers received at the same point in last year’s flooding catastrophe. It’s still too early to assess the cost of the damage, insurers say.

Russian authorities have reportedly warned Ukrainian civilians to leave major cities, raising fears the invading nation could soon escalate its wartime efforts. The Australian Financial Review reports peace talks in Belarus will carry into a second day, even as Russian rockets rain on Ukraine. Ukraine is seeking the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory.

Footage from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine shows a rocket exploding Tuesday outside of a government building in the city of Kharkiv. https://t.co/aLjKlGrgdE pic.twitter.com/IcbAOXgM8C — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2022

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has contracted COVID-19. “I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” he announced on social media Tuesday night. Morrison had experienced flu-like symptoms in recent days, but returned negative daily tests until Tuesday afternoon. He is isolating at home in Sydney, and missed a Ukrainian solidarity event at the Sydney Opera House as a result. The prevalence of safe and effective vaccines makes this less of a headline-grabber than if it occurred, say, this time last year. Still, of note: Morrison met with Nauruan President Lionel Aingimea hours before the positive result.

Lovely to meet my good friend President Lionel Aingimea in Sydney today to reinforce strong Australia-Nauru ties, resilient infrastructure, Pacific Islands Forum unity and Ukraine’s sovereignty. The Pacific family is stronger together. pic.twitter.com/pp8GfYvhFA — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 1, 2022

The federal government could unleash billions in spending between now and this month’s 2022-2023 Federal Budget. The Sydney Morning Herald reports there’s $5 billion worth of spending earmarked by last year’s budget update which is yet to go out the door. The mid-year budget update declared those decisions were made, but not announced; now, the Coalition government is poised to splash the cash as it seeks reelection.

Two Sydney brothers have completed a $4 million funding round for a project they say will simplify crypto-asset tax calculations. The SMH reports Shane and Tim Brunette’s CryptoTaxCalculator does just that, as local investors attempt to reconcile their cutting-edge finances with a regulatory system that’s racing to keep up. It fits with the Australian Taxation Office’s recent position that local investors frequently are unsure of how tax impacts their digital holdings.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) yesterday kept interest rates at a record low of 0.1%. Many economists predicted the central bank would be forced to accelerate its rate hike plans due to inflation concerns. However, conflict in Ukraine, and its attendant economic uncertainty, saw the RBA continue its “patient” approach.

A quick glimpse at some of the inflationary pressures sparking expectations of a rate hike: Australia’s average gas price is currently about 17% higher than the 12-month average.

Fresh off a record 2021, Australia’s startup scene predicts even more investment for 2022. But women across the sector are far less optimistic than men, suggesting major gender equity concerns remain. While six in 10 male founders feel “highly confident” about securing their next raise in 2022, just one in 10 women who helm a startup feel the same. Those are just some of the finding contained in a new report from Cut Through Venture and Folklore Ventures.

Drone groceries, baby. Alphabet’s Wing has partnered with supermarket giant Coles to trial aerial deliveries in the Canberra region. Citing Coles bigwigs, Nine News reports the service could help ease the strain on terrestrial delivery services. Wing has already claimed Logan in Queensland is “really becoming the drone delivery capital of the world” due to the city’s take-up of smaller drone deliveries.

