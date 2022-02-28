Peter Wallis/Getty Images

Hello, readers.

Rainfall may ease in south east Queensland today after flooding took eight lives and damaged more than 15,000 homes in Brisbane alone. Many of the city’s major thoroughfares are still inundated, leaving many homeowners and businesses unable to assess the full extent of the flood damage. Emergency services have advised flood-affected Queenslanders to keep clear of floodwaters wherever possible. Speaking this morning, QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she believes the entire south-east region will be declared a disaster zone.

Annastacia Palaszczuk: "I think we will get to the stage where basically the entire south-east will be declared a disaster emergency zone." UPDATES: https://t.co/T5ASWsxRa7#9News pic.twitter.com/V8pTn2jvLF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) February 28, 2022

Their colleagues south of the border remain hard at work. NSW SES this morning urged residents of south Ballina to seek higher ground as it is unsafe to evacuate the region; earlier, SES personnel rescued Lismore residents stranded on the roof of their house. A dozen people were unaccounted for last night, Nine News reported, but they may have found shelter in evacuation centres.

'COMPLETE AND UTTER DEVASTATION' There are fears this morning that hundreds are still unaccounted for in Lismore, as floodwaters fall from their overnight highs. It comes as a new evacuation order is announced for low-lying areas of Ballina. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Vvqo2UuXVr — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 28, 2022

Grim climate predictions from the UN. As millions of Australians face flooded cities and towns, a fresh report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggests uncontrolled temperature increases will result in “unavoidable multiple climate hazards” across the nation. The report, the first of its kind in eight years, posits Australia is destined for more extreme fire weather should the world not change course. The Australian Financial Review has some of the details.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia were overshadowed by rocket fire from the invading nation. The Age reports a Ukrainian delegation met with Russian officials in Belarus this morning to discuss a potential ceasefire. The talks did not resolve the conflict; hours earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of firing a volley of rockets into a residential area of Kharkiv, killing dozens of civilians. Talks may continue in the coming days as international pressure bears down on Russia.

Some of that pressure is coming from the business community, and oil giant Shell is the latest multinational to announce the divestment of its Russian assets. The Age reports Shell will step away from its stake in a major LNG plant, with company officials citing Russia’s recent aggression as the cause. Earlier, Shell competitor BP announced it will dump its own Russian holdings.

Australian companies have been urged to follow suit. Shareholder advocates at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility have called for local businesses to “isolate Russia completely”, while urgently reviewing their ties to Russian state-owned corporations and oligarchs who support President Vladimir Putin.

Sanctions on Russia may impact Australian farmers. Russia and Ukraine combined account for nearly a quarter of the world’s total wheat exports, and wheat futures spiked nearly 6% on Thursday. Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank has said global prices could rise another 61% from current levels.

It’s rates day. The Russian conflict pushing up the price of fuel, potentially hurting domestic productivity, and some experts believe the Reserve Bank of Australia may see this as a rate hike deterrent. We’ll see what the central bank thinks at 2.30pm AEDT today.

Australia’s consumer watchdog wants to hear from you on digital platform competition reform. Halfway through the ACCC’s massive inquiry into digital players, the body has launched a discussion paper seeking input on the space. It comes a year after laws put forward by the ACCC rocked how Facebook and Google operate in Australia. If you want to share your view on that massive shake-up, now’s your chance.

Australia’s short-term rental market could bounce back in the coming months. With the international border open, new CoreLogic data suggests tourism destinations like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, along with regional locations like Cairns and across Tasmania, will be the prime beneficiaries.

BONUS ITEM

Some handy tips from a Ukrainian car vlogger.

The future is a very weird place. Ukrainians are uploading videos on TikTok about how to drive abandoned or captured Russian military vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ElE7lxoBV8 — Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) February 28, 2022