A seventh person has died in Queensland’s flood disaster. Nine News reports a 59-year-old Carseldine man was swept away while walking across an inundated road. At least two other Queensland men have been reported missing. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts intense rain will continue across the south-east Queensland and the NSW Northern Rivers regions throughout the morning, and more than 2,000 Brisbane homes are expected to face flooding in the coming hours.

⚠️🌧️ Severe Weather Warning continues for heavy to locally intense rain for #GoldCoast & southern #SEQ. Rain has eased in #Brisbane & to the north, but flood hazards will persist for at least the next few days. Major flooding continues. Details: https://t.co/FBmpsInT9o #QldFloods pic.twitter.com/N8eK6CtWcy — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 27, 2022

Those impacted by the floods may be eligible for a $1,000 disaster relief payment, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reiterated Monday. A disaster recovery allowance is also on the table for those whose work is impacted by the floods. Speaking to “The Today Show”, Frydenberg said the Commonwealth will do “whatever is necessary and required” to mitigate the disaster.

Frydenberg’s colleague, Defence Minister Peter Dutton, took a slightly different tack. Dutton yesterday asked Australians to contribute to a disaster relief GoFundMe, designed to assist the Pine Rivers community. The backlash was swift, with Coalition critics asking why the federal government needed further help from the public. In short: are taxes not enough? Legal firm Marque Lawyers also criticised the MP for soliciting disaster relief donations, just months after he suggested taxpayers could foot the bill for defamation proceedings launched by elected officials.

The water hasn’t gone down yet, and we haven’t seen the full extent of the damage to our community due to catastrophic flooding. We have started a fundraiser to help local residents and businesses who have been affected. https://t.co/S9LeCG5Ywl — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) February 27, 2022

It’s still too early to calculate the cost of those floods, but Australian insurers declared an insurance catastrophe. The Insurance Council of Australia put that order in effect on Saturday as the number of claims sailed past 3,500. Effectively, the catastrophe designation means policy holders impacted by the floods will receive priority assistance, with the worst-affected Australians put towards the front of the queue. It’s the second time in 12 months they’ve declared a catastrophe.

Ukraine and Russia have scheduled peace talks as open combat drags on. The Australian Financial Review reports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was open to the talks, even if he doesn’t believe they will have an immediate impact. Economic sanctions are slugging Russia, and Ukrainian allies, including Australia, have pledged to send arms to the invaded nation.

Those potential peace talks could be overshadowed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. Putin reportedly ordered his nation’s nuclear arsenal to be put on “a special regime of combat duty”, reminding the world the aggressor possesses weapons of mass destruction.

At the very least, nuclear experts say the Russian occupation of Chernobyl poses no immediate, large-scale threat. Russian troops captured the region surrounding the former nuclear power plant last week. One expert told Insider we should be “more concerned about the conventional weapons dropping on somebody’s head rather than an extremely extended footprint of radioactive contamination” at the site.

Another one for the Russia files. The Sydney Morning Herald exclusively reports the NSW Government will drop $75 million of Russian assets from its state investment fund. Speaking to the paper, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the state would eliminate its Russian debt facilities and equities in protest of Putin’s “illegal invasion”.

Victoria’s $450 ‘test and isolate’ payment will soon end. The state government on Monday revealed the program, designed to support workers required to stay off the job while they waited for a COVID-19 test result, formally closes on Wednesday, March 9. Applicants will need to have received a PCR test by Tuesday March 1. In a statement, the government said the payment is no longer required, as RATs now facilitate faster result turn-arounds.

The average Australian first home buyer is effectively locked out of 70% of the country’s property market, according to a new government report. The National Housing Finance and Investment Corp on Friday revealed first home buyers now need nine years to save a deposit, compared to just four years in the 1990s. Just wonderful.

BONUS ITEM

Fly high forever, Mriya.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022